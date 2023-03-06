Indiana basketball beats Michigan in overtime and gets a top-3 seed in Big Ten tournament

With only one game left in the regular season, the Big Ten standings are jumbled near the top, to say the least.

The Indiana basketball team (20-10 overall) is one of seven teams with an 11-8 conference record, which is good for second place behind conference champion Purdue. While the Hoosiers are coming off a difficult defeat to Iowa, today's matchup against Michigan presents IU with a good opportunity to get a more favorable seed in the conference tournament.

IU, ranked No. 13 (USA TODAY Coaches Poll), will celebrate senior day against the Wolverines (17-13 overall), which means the final games for several players, including Trayce Jackson-Davis. To add an extra level of intrigue, Michigan is one of the teams tied with Indiana at 11-8 in the Big Ten.

FINAL: Indiana 75, Michigan 73

Michigan's Dug McDaniel missed the second free throw on purpose. Race Thompson got the rebound and went to the free-throw line.

Thompson missed both free throws. Michigan got the ball back and turned the ball over and didn't even get a shot off.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 27 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Race Thompson had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

FINAL: The Wolverines did not. No. 13 IU defeats Michigan 75-73. Hoosiers finish the regular season 21-10, 12-8 in Big Ten play. They'll be either the No. 2 or 3 seed in Chicago when Big Ten tournament play begins next week. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 6, 2023

:06.0 left OT: Indiana 75, Michigan 73

Trayce Jackson-Davis had a chance to make this a two-possession game but missed a jumper.

Michigan had the ball but Race Thompson made the steal. He was fouled and missed his two free throws.

Dug McDaniel went to the line for Michigan and made the first of two free throws before a timeout was called.

1:31 left OT: Indiana 75, Michigan 72

Indiana scored the first 6 points of the overtime period. Michigan's Hunter Dickinson made a 3-pointer to keep the Wolverines in it.

2:54 left OT: Indiana 73, Michigan 69

Race Thompson's jumper gave IU the lead. Indiana had a chance to extend its lead but Jalen Hood-Schifino missed a shot.

Trayce Jackson-Davis helped Indiana get to a 3-point lead with two free throws.

End of regulation: Michigan 69, Indiana 69

This one is going into overtime. Both teams had chances to take the lead but neither could convert.

Indiana had one last chance with .7 left and Trayce Jackson-Davis nearly hit a half-court shot that bounced off the backboard and rim. So close.

Just missed.



Michigan and Indiana are headed to OT. pic.twitter.com/pC5dbjYWXW — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 5, 2023

:44.0 left 2H: Michigan 69, Indiana 69

Jalen Hood-Schifino nailed a 3-pointer to tie things up with less than a minute to go.

Timeout Michigan. 44 seconds left. Everybody's got 69 points. Hood-Schifino just hit a stepback against drop coverage that tied the game after TJD missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and Dickinson scored. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 5, 2023

1:46 left 2H: Indiana 66, Michigan 66

Indiana took the lead on a Trayce Jackson-Davis layup. Michigan's Kobe Bufkin made the first of his free throw attempts to tie things up before a timeout.

3:55 left 2H: Michigan 65, Indiana 62

Indiana went on an 8-0 run before Michigan's Hunter Dickinson converted an and-1. Trey Galloway followed out for IU on the play.

On the ensuing play, Tamar Bates cut Michigan's lead to 1 point with a 3-pointer. Tarris Reed Jr. then extended the Wolverine's lead with a basket.

6:11 left 2H: Michigan 63, Indiana 59

IU has closed the gap a little in the last few minutes. Shooting from deep has been an issue for IU (3-13).

Trayce Jackson-Davis has 21 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists.

Michigan's team scoring is a little more balanced. Three players have 16 points or more.

11:27 left 2H: Michigan 54, Indiana 45

The Hoosiers are running out of time, but it's not over just yet. Trayce Jackson-Davis has 17 points and 7 rebounds. Jalen Hood-Schifino is the only other IU player in double digits with 10 points.

16:29 left 2H: Michigan 42, Indiana 34

Michigan has taken the lead with a strong start to the second half. The Wolverines have outscored the Hoosiers 15-5. They have already made 3 3-pointers in the second half.

This has the capacity to get out of hand, to be honest. Indiana calls timeout looking absolutely backfooted. From up 14 to down 8 in the span of just a little more than eight minutes to a bubble team at home on senior day. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 5, 2023

HALFTIME: Indiana 29, Michigan 27

The Wolverines went on a 14-2 run to end the first half. They have also made their last six shots.

IU is shooting 47% from the floor but is really struggling from 3-point range shooting 11% (1-9).

HALFTIME: 13 IU leads Michigan 29-27. Hoosiers' defense disappeared in the last four minutes, allowing Michigan a 14-2 run after holding them to 13 points over the 16 minutes previous to that. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 5, 2023

3:11 left 1H: Indiana 27, Michigan 17

IU led by as much as 14 but Michigan has cut that down a little. Indiana is shooting 52% from the floor while Michigan is shooting 30%.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is up to 10 points and 6 rebounds.

7:42 left 1H: Indiana 19, Michigan 11

Trayce Jackson-Davis leads all scorers with 6 points. Race Thompson has 5 points while Jalen Hood-Schifino has 4 points.

Both teams are struggling from deep. Indiana is 1-6 from 3-point range (17%) while Michigan is 1-8 (13%).

11:47 left 1H: Indiana 13, Michigan 10

Indiana is shooting 50% from the floor. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino have 4 points each.

Indiana's Miller Kopp sets Big Ten record

Note for today: Miller Kopp is set to become the all-time leader in Big Ten games played when IU takes on Michigan. #iubb — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) March 5, 2023

14:12 left 1H: Indiana 9, Michgan 5

Trayce Jackson-Davis comes out strong with 4 points to start the game. Race Thompson has a 3-pointer.

