LIVE: Malik Reneau leaves Indiana basketball vs. Iowa with injury

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
·4 min read

Indiana basketball (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) has lost three straight games as it hosts Iowa (12-8, 4-5), which snapped a two-game skid over the weekend.

The Hoosiers have been without center Kel'el Ware the past two games but he's back. Iowa has been led by Tony Perkins, the Lawrence North High School product who has averaged 22.7 points and 2.3 steals over the last three games.

Zach Osterman, Michael Niziolek and Zion Brown are your best IU basketball follows, and we will have updates throughout. Please remember to refresh.

11:28 left 1H: Indiana 19, Iowa 15

Payton Sandfort has a couple of 3s for Iowa, and Kel'el Ware scored on consecutive possessions for IU.

The Hoosiers have missed their last 4 3-pointers.

16:03 left 1H: Indiana 13, Iowa 7

The Hoosiers are 5-of-6 from the field. Mackenzie Mgbako has 6 points, Xavier Johnson 5.

17:24 left 1H: Malik Reneau leaves with injury

Malik Reneau goes down, grabbing his right foot after a collision with Ben Krikke in the lane.

Mackenzie Mgbako is 2-of-2 on 3s in the opening 90 seconds. IU didn't make a 3 in its last game.

Malik Reneau posts up to score on IU's first play, but Payton Sandfort hits a 3 for Iowa.

Kel'el Ware returns for Indiana

Indiana starters: Kel'el Ware, Malik Reneau, Trey Galloway, Xavier Johnson, Mackenzie Mgbako

Iowa starters: Josh Dix, Tony Perkins, Payton Sandfort, Ben Krikke, Owen Freeman

Kel'el Ware (ankle) questionable

Ware was listed as questionable on IU's pregame availability report. Patrick McCaffery is listed questionable for Iowa.

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Iowa?

7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

What channel is Indiana basketball vs. Iowa on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 385 and 975, Varsity Network, ESPN+FuboParamount+Sling

Indiana basketball schedule

Date, day

location, opponent

time, TV

Oct. 29, Sunday

vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)

W, 74-52

Nov. 3, Friday

vs. Marian (exhibition)

W, 94-61

Nov. 7, Tuesday

vs. Florida Gulf Coast

W, 69-63

Nov. 12, Sunday

vs. Army

W, 72-64

Nov. 16, Thursday

vs. Wright State

W, 89-80

Nov. 19, Sunday

vs. Connecticut in New York

L, 77-57

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Louisville or Texas in New York

W, 74-66

Nov. 26, Sunday

vs. Harvard in Indianapolis

W, 89-76

Dec. 1, Friday

vs. Maryland

W, 65-53

Dec. 5, Tuesday

at Michigan

W, 78-75

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Auburn in Atlanta

L, 104-76

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Kansas

L, 75-71

Dec. 19, Tuesday

vs. Morehead State

W, 69-68

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. North Alabama

W, 83-66

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Kennesaw State

W, 100-87

Jan. 3, Wednesday

at Nebraska

L, 86-70

Jan. 6, Saturday

vs. Ohio State

W, 71-65

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Rutgers

L, 66-57

Jan. 12, Friday

vs. Minnesota

W, 74-62

Jan. 16, Tuesday

vs. Purdue

L, 87-66

Jan. 19, Friday

at Wisconsin

L, 91-79

Jan. 27, Saturday

at Illinois

L, 70-62

Jan. 30, Tuesday

vs. Iowa

7 p.m., BTN

Feb. 3, Saturday

vs. Penn State

Noon, FS1

Feb. 6, Tuesday

at Ohio State

7 p.m., Peacock

Feb. 10, Saturday

at Purdue

8 p.m., Fox

Feb. 18, Sunday

vs. Northwestern

3 p.m., FS1

Feb. 21, Wednesday

vs. Nebraska

8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 24, Saturday

at Penn State

Noon, BTN

Feb. 27, Tuesday

vs. Wisconsin

7 p.m., Peacock

March 3, Sunday

at Maryland

2 p.m., CBS

March 6, Wednesday

at Minnesota

9 p.m., BTN

March 10, Sunday

vs. Michigan State

4:30 p.m., CBS

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis

