LIVE: Malik Reneau leaves Indiana basketball vs. Iowa with injury
Indiana basketball (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) has lost three straight games as it hosts Iowa (12-8, 4-5), which snapped a two-game skid over the weekend.
The Hoosiers have been without center Kel'el Ware the past two games but he's back. Iowa has been led by Tony Perkins, the Lawrence North High School product who has averaged 22.7 points and 2.3 steals over the last three games.
Zach Osterman, Michael Niziolek and Zion Brown are your best IU basketball follows, and we will have updates throughout. Please remember to refresh.
11:28 left 1H: Indiana 19, Iowa 15
Payton Sandfort has a couple of 3s for Iowa, and Kel'el Ware scored on consecutive possessions for IU.
The Hoosiers have missed their last 4 3-pointers.
Welcome back, Kel'el Ware.
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 31, 2024
16:03 left 1H: Indiana 13, Iowa 7
The Hoosiers are 5-of-6 from the field. Mackenzie Mgbako has 6 points, Xavier Johnson 5.
17:24 left 1H: Malik Reneau leaves with injury
Malik Reneau goes down, grabbing his right foot after a collision with Ben Krikke in the lane.
Excellent start for Indiana offensively. Malik Reneau stumbles and appears to roll his ankle. He'll come off the floor for Anthony Walker just 2:33 into this game.
— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) January 31, 2024
Mackenzie Mgbako is 2-of-2 on 3s in the opening 90 seconds. IU didn't make a 3 in its last game.
Malik Reneau posts up to score on IU's first play, but Payton Sandfort hits a 3 for Iowa.
Hot start for @IndianaMBB.
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 31, 2024
Kel'el Ware returns for Indiana
Indiana starters: Kel'el Ware, Malik Reneau, Trey Galloway, Xavier Johnson, Mackenzie Mgbako
Iowa starters: Josh Dix, Tony Perkins, Payton Sandfort, Ben Krikke, Owen Freeman
Should be a good one here in Bloomington
— Brian Butch (@Brian_Butch) January 30, 2024
Kel'el Ware (ankle) questionable
Ware was listed as questionable on IU's pregame availability report. Patrick McCaffery is listed questionable for Iowa.
Kel'el Ware is in uniform for early warmups tonight.
— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) January 30, 2024
What time is Indiana basketball vs. Iowa?
7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
What channel is Indiana basketball vs. Iowa on?
TV: BTN
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 385 and 975, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Indiana basketball news
'That’s promising.': IU might finally have given itself a chance
Mix it up: IU lineups kept it in game vs. a contender
Indiana basketball schedule
Date, day
location, opponent
time, TV
Oct. 29, Sunday
vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)
Nov. 3, Friday
vs. Marian (exhibition)
Nov. 7, Tuesday
vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Nov. 12, Sunday
vs. Army
Nov. 16, Thursday
vs. Wright State
Nov. 19, Sunday
vs. Connecticut in New York
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Louisville or Texas in New York
Nov. 26, Sunday
vs. Harvard in Indianapolis
Dec. 1, Friday
vs. Maryland
Dec. 5, Tuesday
at Michigan
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Auburn in Atlanta
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Kansas
Dec. 19, Tuesday
vs. Morehead State
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. North Alabama
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Kennesaw State
Jan. 3, Wednesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 6, Saturday
vs. Ohio State
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Rutgers
Jan. 12, Friday
vs. Minnesota
Jan. 16, Tuesday
vs. Purdue
Jan. 19, Friday
at Wisconsin
Jan. 27, Saturday
at Illinois
Jan. 30, Tuesday
vs. Iowa
7 p.m., BTN
Feb. 3, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Noon, FS1
Feb. 6, Tuesday
at Ohio State
7 p.m., Peacock
Feb. 10, Saturday
at Purdue
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 18, Sunday
vs. Northwestern
3 p.m., FS1
Feb. 21, Wednesday
vs. Nebraska
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 24, Saturday
at Penn State
Noon, BTN
Feb. 27, Tuesday
vs. Wisconsin
7 p.m., Peacock
March 3, Sunday
at Maryland
2 p.m., CBS
March 6, Wednesday
at Minnesota
9 p.m., BTN
March 10, Sunday
vs. Michigan State
4:30 p.m., CBS
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana men's basketball vs. Iowa score updates, highlights, analysis