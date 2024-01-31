LIVE: Malik Reneau leaves Indiana basketball vs. Iowa with injury

Indiana basketball (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) has lost three straight games as it hosts Iowa (12-8, 4-5), which snapped a two-game skid over the weekend.

The Hoosiers have been without center Kel'el Ware the past two games but he's back. Iowa has been led by Tony Perkins, the Lawrence North High School product who has averaged 22.7 points and 2.3 steals over the last three games.

11:28 left 1H: Indiana 19, Iowa 15

Payton Sandfort has a couple of 3s for Iowa, and Kel'el Ware scored on consecutive possessions for IU.

The Hoosiers have missed their last 4 3-pointers.

16:03 left 1H: Indiana 13, Iowa 7

The Hoosiers are 5-of-6 from the field. Mackenzie Mgbako has 6 points, Xavier Johnson 5.

17:24 left 1H: Malik Reneau leaves with injury

Malik Reneau goes down, grabbing his right foot after a collision with Ben Krikke in the lane.

Excellent start for Indiana offensively. Malik Reneau stumbles and appears to roll his ankle. He'll come off the floor for Anthony Walker just 2:33 into this game. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) January 31, 2024

Mackenzie Mgbako is 2-of-2 on 3s in the opening 90 seconds. IU didn't make a 3 in its last game.

Malik Reneau posts up to score on IU's first play, but Payton Sandfort hits a 3 for Iowa.

Kel'el Ware returns for Indiana

Indiana starters: Kel'el Ware, Malik Reneau, Trey Galloway, Xavier Johnson, Mackenzie Mgbako

Iowa starters: Josh Dix, Tony Perkins, Payton Sandfort, Ben Krikke, Owen Freeman

Should be a good one here in Bloomington with @kevinkugler as we have @IowaHoops vs @IndianaMBB on @BigTenNetwork tune in at 7ET pic.twitter.com/YMXuVe2BLT — Brian Butch (@Brian_Butch) January 30, 2024

Kel'el Ware (ankle) questionable

Ware was listed as questionable on IU's pregame availability report. Patrick McCaffery is listed questionable for Iowa.

Kel’el Ware is in uniform for early warmups tonight. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) January 30, 2024

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Iowa?

7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

What channel is Indiana basketball vs. Iowa on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 385 and 975, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

