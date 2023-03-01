LIVE: Iowa routs No. 13 IU basketball in Big Ten action

No. 13 (USA Today) Indiana basketball enjoys the friendly confines of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the final week of the regular season, starting Tuesday night against Iowa.

The Hoosiers (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) are in a four-team tie for second place in the conference (Maryland, Northwestern, Michigan). The Hawkeyes (18-11, 10-8) are one game behind IU, in a three-way tie for sixth place (Illinois, Rutgers). Both have an opportunity to earn double bye for next week's Big Ten tournament in Chicago.

Indiana has won 6 straight home games, the last loss coming Jan. 8 vs. Northwestern. Iowa is 1-5 in its last 6 road games, the win coming over last-place Minnesota.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is likely to move up a rung on IU's career rebounding list. With a huge game, he could become the Hoosiers' career leader.

Final: Iowa 90, No. 13 Indiana 68

Indiana is never in this game.

Trayce Jackson-Davis (26 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals) gets no help. He becomes IU's career rebounding leader with 1,096, passing Alan Henderson and Walt Bellamy. IU goes 2-of-11 on 3-pointers.

Iowa shoots over 50% from the field and from long range, hitting 11 3s. They also hold a +12 rebounding edge. Kris Murray scores 26 points, and Lawrence North alum Tony Perkins has 23, with 10 rebounds and 8 assists.

3:19 left 2H: Iowa 79, Indiana 58

Four Iowa players are in double figures. Still just TJD for IU.

The energy in the building is about as low as I've seen it during a game. I don't blame the fans one bit. #iubb — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) March 1, 2023

7:56 left 2H: Trayce Jackson-Davis gets no help

Iowa leads 72-52. Tony Perkins has 19 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds.

Trayce Jackson-Davis has 22 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. Next leading scorer: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 8, all in the final 4+ minutes of the first half. Next leading rebounder: JHS with 4. Next leading assists: JHS with 2.

IU trails by 25 points (71-46) at the 10:10 mark, its largest deficit of the season.

11:12 left 2H: Iowa 66, Indiana 45

Kris Murray has 24 points to lead Iowa. Trayce Jackson-Davis has 18 for IU. TJD has passed Alan Henderson for IU's career rebounds lead. He's at 1,092 and counting.

Indiana’s defense has struggled against elite offenses this season i.e. Iowa, Kansas, Arizona. Obviously, those offenses are good for a reason, but Indiana’s defense has really struggled. Is concerning if IU faces a high-powered offense in the NCAA tourney. #iubb — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) March 1, 2023

15:33 left 2H: Iowa 61, Indiana 40

Kris Murray, a 31.6% 3-point shooter on the road this season, is 5-of-6. He has 22 points, finishing off an 11-point run with a layup.

Trayce Jackson-Davis gets a steal and dunk early in the second half out of a full-court press. He has 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals.

TJD and No. 15 @IndianaMBB are making moves. pic.twitter.com/i1GgX1R2QH — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 1, 2023

Kaleb Banks as Mike Woodson's first second-half sub tells a certain story. Woodson less into execution than effort tonight. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 1, 2023

Halftime: Iowa 47, Indiana 36

Iowa is shooting 60.7% from the field, 58.3% on 3-pointers, and is +5 in rebounds. Kris Murry has 15 points, Tony Perkins 13 and Filip Rebraca 10.

IU is 1-of-6 on 3-pointers, and has 6 assists to 4 turnovers. Trayce Jackson-Davis 15 points. Jalen Hood-Schifino's first basket comes with 4 minutes left. He has 8 points.

HALFTIME: No. 13 IU trails Iowa 47-36. Worst defensive half for Indiana in weeks, including Northwestern. Hoosiers have to find something in the break. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 1, 2023

4:13 left 1H: Iowa 43, Indiana 26

Tony Perkins of Lawrence North High School has 13 points and 6 assists, and Kris Murray 15 points for Iowa. Only Trayce Jackson-Davis (13 points, 6 rebounds) is countering for IU.

Iowa putting on offensive clinic - 12 assists, two turnovers; 64% from floor - because Hawkeyes are losing defenders with back cuts to rim and screens on perimeter. Iowa shooting great, but IU is letting these looks happen. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) March 1, 2023

7:30 1H: Iowa 33, Indiana 20

Iowa runs its edge to 33-20 with a 9-point run.

Iowa had been 6-of-52 from 3 in its last two road games. 5-of-8 to start here tonight. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 1, 2023

Trayce Jackson-Davis is alone in second place in IU career rebounds, getting past Walt Bellamy (1,087 from 1958-61). Only Alan Henderson (1,091, 1991-95) has more.

IU closes within 21-18 on Malik Reneau's basket.

11:48 left 1H: Iowa 21, Indiana 16

IU is heating up a bit, 6-of-12 from the field. Iowa has missed a few shots.

15:45 left 1H: Iowa 16, Indiana 7

Iowa is 5-of-5 from the field, 3 of them 3-pointers. Kris Murray has 8 points.

Trayce Jackson-Davis has a 3-point play with 16:55 to go.

IU is down double digits on Filip Rebraca's free throws.

What a start for @IowaHoops in Bloomington. pic.twitter.com/CQjReg0eD3 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 1, 2023

Iowa has shifted to the bold strategy of missing zero 3s the rest of the season. It could work. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 1, 2023

18:12 left 1H: Iowa 8, Indiana 0

Filip Rebraca's layup prompts an IU timeout.

Iowa's Kris Murray scores first, on a 3-pointer with 19:25 left. He hits another with 18:45 left.

IU coach Mike Woodson, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery have short pregame handshake

Could have something to do with this.

Xavier Johnson appears closer to returning

Mike Woodson said yesterday Xavier Johnson isn't playing tonight. Johnson has participated in every bit of pregame warmups and stretching to this point. One obvious way to settle this. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) February 28, 2023

Jordan Geronimo is out for IU basketball

The sophomore forward was in a walking boot pregame. He averages 4.5 points and 2.6 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game. Anthony Leal and Logan Duncomb are also out.

Jordan Geronimo not in uniform pregame. Wearing a boot. #iubb — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) February 28, 2023

