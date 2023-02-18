IU basketball beats Illinois: Trayce Jackson-Davis has double-double, passes Mike Woodson

The Indiana men's basketball team is coming off a close loss to Northwestern on Wednesday with hopes of defeating Illinois today for the second time this season.

The Hoosiers, ranked 15th in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, are 18-8 overall and 9-6 in Big Ten play. IU big man Trayce Jackson-Davis averages 20.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.0 blocked shots for the season. He has 2,055 career points and will look to pass his coach, Mike Woodson, who stands at 2,061.

Earlier in the season, IU beat Illinois 80-65. The Fighting Illini sit a 17-8 overall and 8-6 in the Big Ten.

The Illini will reportedly be without leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr., who suffered a concussion in Illinois' game against Penn State.

Indiana basketball:IU picks up another gritty win behind another milestone game from Trayce Jackson-Davis

FINAL: Indiana 71, Illinois 68

What a finish! Trayce Jackson-Davis threw down a dunk to take a 3-point lead. But with 6 seconds left, Illinois ran down the court and had a look at a 3-pointer but missed it at the buzzer.

Jackson-Davis had 26 points, 12 rebounds, 5 blocks and 3 steals. Jalen Hood-Schifino had a strong second half and scored 13 points in the game.

How about this finish⁉️



No. 14 @IndianaMBB holds on late to take down Illinois. pic.twitter.com/69kn0qSvZY — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 18, 2023

0:16.7 left 2H: Indiana 69, Illinois 68

Illinois' Jayden Epps, who is at the line after a Jalen Hood-Schifino foul, missed the first free throw as IU called a timeout. Neither team has any timeouts left.

Epps made the second free throw.

0:27.6 left 2H: Indiana 69, Illinois 67

Jalen Hood-Schifino knocked down two free throws to take the lead. Schifino has 11 second-half points (13 total).

Story continues

0:43.7 left 2H: Indiana 67, Illinois 67

Jalen Hood-Schifino turned the ball over that led to an Illinois dunk, but the freshman came right back to hit a jump to tie things up again.

1:49 left 2H: Indiana 65, Illinois 65

IU had a chance to take the lead but Tracey Jackson-Davis missed a shot due to pressure from a defender. Race Thompson has 10 points for the Hoosiers and is the third player to score in double digits.

3:54 left 2H: Indiana 63, Illinois 63

Trayce Jackson-Davis has a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Miller Kopp hit his fourth 3-pointer of the game and has 12 points.

6:25 left 2H: Indiana 56, Illinois 56

We're tied up! Indiana has had seven offensive rebounds in the second half. Trayce Jackson-Davis now has 22 points.

7:55 left 2H: Illinois 54, Indiana 51

IU has it down to a one-possession game. Trayce Jackson-Davis leads all scorers with 20 points. He also has 8 rebounds, 5 blocks and 2 steals.

While Miller Kopp has 9 points, the next-highest scorers are Race Thompson and Jalen Hood-Schifino (6 points each).

10:48 left 2H: Illinois 50, Indiana 44

The Hoosiers have closed the gap slightly. Trayce Jackson-Davis now has 15 points, 5 rebounds and 5 blocks. All of Miller Kopp's 9 points have come from 3-pointers.

Under-12 media timeout second half. Hoosiers down 50-44, 10:48 left. Assembly Hall trying to will its team back into this. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) February 18, 2023

Andy Katz reacts to Purdue and Indiana mock seeds

16:21 left 2H: Illinois 46, Indiana 37

Illinois opened the second half on an 8-2 run.

HALFTIME: Illinois 38, Indiana 35

Despite being down at the half, Indiana is shooting better than Illinois (47% from the field for IU compared to Illinois' 43%). Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a bucket at the buzzer to bring the Hoosiers within 3 points.

TJD gives @IndianaMBB some momentum heading into the half. pic.twitter.com/bhMGaUoU6l — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 18, 2023

Indiana a 4 seed in Mock NCAA Tournament Bracket

In first #NCAA Bracket Preview, #Purdue is a No. 1 seed and #iubb is a No. 4 seed. — IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) February 18, 2023

Official Seeds in the Mock NCAA Tournament Bracket:



1. Alabama

2. Houston

3. Purdue

4. Kansas

5. Texas

6. Arizona

7. Baylor

8. UCLA

9. Tennessee

10. Virginia

11. Iowa State

12. Kansas State

13. Indiana

14. Marquette

15. Gonzaga

16. Xavier — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 18, 2023

1:43: left 1H: Illinois 36, Indiana 33

Illinois is 6 of 12 (50%) from 3-point range. Matthew Mayer leads all scorers with 16 points.

Miller Kopp hit a second 3-pointer for IU, which brings his scoring total to 6.

7:36 left 1H: Illinois 27, Indiana 23

Illinois is heating up. Over the past 1:53, the Fighting Illini are on an 8-0 run. Matthew Mayer has 14 points for Illinois and is 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

Indiana's defensive issues are coming in transition, scramble situations and offensive rebounds. Need to figure out a way to get set and contest Matt Mayer. #iubb — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) February 18, 2023

11:09 left 1H: Indiana 19, Illinois 17

Trayce Jackson-Davis leads all scorers with 9 points. He also has 3 blocks and 2 rebounds.

Not many bigs around the country could make the play TJD just did. 👀@TrayceJackson x @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/J67AWjOlrO — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 18, 2023

Trayce Jackson-Davis passes Mike Woodson on IU's all-time scoring list

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a layup to pass Indiana head coach Mike Woodson on the all-time scoring list with 2,062 points. Jackson-Davis sits at fifth now on the all-time list.

Trayce Jackson-Davis just moved past coach Mike Woodson into fifth on the all-time IU scoring list, and now has 2,064 points. Next up: AJ Guyton in fourth at 2,100. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) February 18, 2023

From one 🐐 to another. pic.twitter.com/ECPilWUbQO — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 18, 2023

15:58 left 1H: Indiana 7, Illinois 7

IU's Miller Kopp nailed a 3-pointer to tie this one up early on.

Indiana basketball:'I didn't like it': Northwestern, Chris Collins respond to vulgar Miller Kopp chants

Illinois' TJ Shannon out against Indiana

Matthew Mayer adds 13.2 points (31 3-pointers) and 5.5 rebounds, and Coleman Hawkins 10.5 points and 6.6 rebounds.

Zach Osterman, Gregg Doyel, Wilson Moore and Tyler Tachman will have updates throughout the game, and we will have highlights, so please remember to refresh.

Indiana basketball:IU hosts Illinois in battle for a key spot in the Big 10 standings

What channel is IU basketball on today?

Time: Noon ET Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

TV: ESPN

Radio: 105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis, and SiriusXM Channels 80, 195 and 957.

Indiana vs. Illinois betting odds

As of Feb. 17, Indiana is a 4.5 favorite over Illinois, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Indiana basketball schedule

After this game, the Hoosiers are scheduled for games at Michigan State and Purdue.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IU basketball vs. Illinois: Updates, score, highlights, odds