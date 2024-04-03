LIVE: Illinois gets set for WBIT Championship in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball is ready to take on Villanova in the inaugural WBIT Championship in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

The event is a brand new NCAA-sanctioned event, equivalent to the NIT but for women’s basketball. The top 32 teams that did not get selected for the NCAA Tournament were invited to the ‘Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament.’

No. 4 Illinois took down No. 1 Washington State in the semifinal on Monday. This group knew they could do something big, despite being in a disadvantageous position one month ago.

“I think this group is really special and from the beginning of the season I felt like we knew how special we could be,” graduate transfer Camille Hobby said. “We definitely had some downs and some moments where it was very frustrating and very hard but coming into this we were really excited and excited for the opportunity and it’s really special to be competing for something like this.”

The Illini and Wildcats tip-off on ESPN2 at 6 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.