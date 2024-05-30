LIVE! Illinois baseball arrives in Lexington for NCAA tournament

LEXINGTON, Ken. (WCIA) — Illinois baseball is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time in five years and the No. 3 seed Illini got comfortable in Kentucky on Thursday, working out in Lexington ahead of Friday’s first round game against No. 2 seed Indiana State. After going 1-2 in the Big Ten Tournament, the Illini were an at-large pick in the NCAA Tournament and are doing their best to enjoy the ride of being back in the Big Dance for the first time since 2019.

“The guys are loose, it’s fun to see a new ballpark and just a fun time for us,” Illinois head coach Dan Hartleb said.

“No pressure,” Illinois first baseman Drake Westcott said. “This is just a blessing and a great opportunity that we all get to do this, you know? It’s a really cool thing to do and we’re just gonna go out there and play loose and have fun and just play our game.”

“Practice was fun so we got good vibes going, everybody’s loose and feeling good so we just can’t wait to get going tomorrow, we’re here to play,” Illinois outfielder Connor Milton said.

Illinois and Indiana State will meet for the third time this season on Friday at Kentucky Proud Park after the two teams split their home and home series earlier this year. Host team and No. 2 national seed Kentucky and No. 4 seed in the regional Western Michigan are the other two teams playing.

“We’ll have team dinner tonight and then tomorrow will be hurry up and wait,” Hartleb said. “Those late games are tough to sit around the hotel but we’ll do things that we’ve done all year to prepare guys for night games. Guys are gonna be excited for the game to get here.”

Jack Crowder will start on the mound for the Illini, bringing a 6-2 record and 5.25 ERA into the game facing Sycamores left-handed starter Zach Davidson (5-1, 2.41 ERA).

“It’s no different than any other game,” Illinois first baseman Drake Westcott said. “It’s baseball, you just gotta go out and do whatever you can every day to help your team win and get the small things done and compete every pitch, every out. That’s what it takes to win so that’s what we have to do.”

First pitch between Illinois and Indiana St. is set for 6 p.m. Friday in a game only broadcast on ESPN+.

