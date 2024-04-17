What’s Hot in Paris: Hopeful UT Olympian meets Gold Medalist Brooke Bennett, J.B. Biunno

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Olympic Games Paris 2024 are only 100 days away, and two University of Tampa swimmers are prepping for the Olympic Team Trials.

One of those swimmers, Jacob Hamlin from Orlando, is competing for a spot on Team USA in the 200M and 800M freestyles.

The University of Tampa swimmer is hopeful his Olympic career is just getting started, and three-time Olympic Gold Medalist and fellow Florida native Brooke Bennett may have the insights he needs to jumpstart Hamlin’s Olympic journey.

The pair, representing Florida’s Olympic past and hopeful future, joined J.B. Biunno for an in-depth interview as we prepare for the 2024 Olympic Games.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.