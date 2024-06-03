LIVE Horns Report: Texas softball on brink of WCWS Finals, rowing team wins NCAA title

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On this week’s Horns Report, Roger Wallace and Billy Gates preview the Women’s College World Series semifinal between the Texas Longhorns and Stanford Cardinal. If it seems like the teams have played each other recently, it’s because they opened WCWS play against each other.

The teams face off again at 6 p.m. CT Monday and Texas will advance to the WCWS Finals with one win while the Cardinal has to beat Texas twice to advance. If Stanford wins the first game, the second game will be immediately after the first Monday.

The Longhorns baseball team bowed out of the NCAA tournament with a 10-2 loss to Louisiana on Sunday in College Station. The Ragin’ Cajuns eventually lost to the host Texas A&M Aggies in the regional final. Texas ended the season with a 36-24 record.

Texas rowing claimed its third national championship in the past four seasons, edging another Stanford program in the team standings 130-127.

