LIVE Horns Report: What the Orange-White game tells us about Longhorns football, UT baseball’s series win over TCU

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Arch Manning threw for more than 350 yards with three touchdowns in a dazzling display during the Orange-White spring football game Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, but he wasn’t the only young quarterback to show out.

Freshman Trey Owens led a game-winning drive for the Orange team, ending on a short touchdown pass to fellow freshman Ryan Wingo with 0:31 remaining to give his team a 35-34 victory over the White squad. Owens also threw for three touchdowns, two of which went to Wingo who looked like a college-ready receiver after enrolling early at Texas so he could participate in spring activities.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

In this week’s edition of the Horns Report, Roger Wallace and Billy Gates discuss the game and how it can give folks a glimpse of what’s to come when the season begins. They also talk about the UT baseball team’s series win over TCU and how the preseason polls aren’t aging very well, along with the softball team’s dominating sweep of Kansas.

You can watch the show live at 3 p.m. in the player above, and a replay will be available shortly after.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.