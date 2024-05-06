LIVE Horns Report: Longhorns win series on both diamonds, softball claims Big 12 regular season title

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas softball won its first Big 12 regular season title since 2010 with a sweep of Texas Tech and some help from Oklahoma State over the weekend.

The No. 1 Longhorns finished the Big 12 with a 23-4 record, a game ahead of Oklahoma who had a steak of 11 regular season titles snapped with Texas’ triumph. Oklahoma State beat the Sooners in two of their three games in the Bedlam Series to open the door for Texas to take the title outright.

During the Texas Tech series, Texas matched a program record for runs in a game and margin victory, throttling the Red Raiders 23-0 in the second game. Sophomore catcher Reese Atwood drove in a program-record nine RBIs and also broke the program mark for home runs in a season, ending the series with 21. She already has a season record for RBIs with 83, and she should have plenty of games left to add to her records.

On the bigger diamond, Texas moved back into the Baseball America rankings to No. 25 following their home series win over Oklahoma State. Texas has won four consecutive Big 12 series and they are tied for second with the Cowboys and West Virginia at 15-9 with two series to go. Texas heads to Central Florida for its next Big 12 series starting Friday.

