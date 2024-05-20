LIVE Horns Report: Baseball, softball postseasons in full swing, Erwin Center demolished

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On this week’s Horns Report, Roger Wallace and Billy Gates are all-in on Longhorns baseball and softball and their postseason runs.

The baseball team kicks off its last Big 12 Conference tournament on Tuesday in the first round against Texas Tech at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and the ballclub landed four players on the All-Big 12 first team including the conference player of the year.

Not only did sophomore outfielder Max Belyeu have one of the best bounce-back seasons compared to a year ago, but he also had the best season overall according to league coaches. He was named the conference player of the year with a .341 batting average, 17 home runs and a 1.147 OPS. He also hit 14 doubles and drove in 49 runs and tied for the league lead in homers with teammate Jalin Flores.

Flores, Jared Thomas and Gage Boehm were all named to the first team. Flores and Thomas were tabbed as first-team infielders while Boehm worked his way into one of the league’s best late-game pitchers and grabbed one of the relief pitcher spots. Thomas was also an honorable mention selection as a utility player.

Infielder Peyton Powell was a second-team selection while Rylan Galvan, Will Gasparino, Max Grubbs and Ace Whitehead were named honorable mention. Gasparino was also named to the all-freshman team.

On the softball side, the top-ranked Longhorns did what most expected and rolled through the regional tournament with ease, outscoring opponents 26-2 to advance to the super regionals against Texas A&M. Sophomore catcher Reese Atwood is one of three finalists for the USA Softball National Player of the Year.

It was the end of an era on Sunday as the last remaining support columns of the Frank Erwin Center crashed to the ground. The former home of Longhorns basketball was demolished to make way for an expansion of UT’s Dell Medical School, but folks will always have the memories of “The Drum,” and Roger shares his favorites.

