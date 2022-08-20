Live highlights from Packers’ preseason game vs. Saints

The Green Bay Packers are hosting the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field for the second of three preseason games.

Here are some live highlights of the exhibition contest:

Love escapes!

Aaron Rodgers said he wanted to see Jordan Love trust his feet and athleticism more this week. It took all of one play for Love to listen. Here he takes off to avoid pressure and pick up a chunk gain in scramble mode.

Love to Doubs

Good throw here with pressure closing in. Jordan Love’s accurate ball found rookie Romeo Doubs, who made the contested catch for 17 yards.

