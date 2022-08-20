Live highlights from Packers’ preseason game vs. Saints
The Green Bay Packers are hosting the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field for the second of three preseason games.
Here are some live highlights of the exhibition contest:
Love escapes!
Jordan Love using his feet to move the chains 💨 @jordan3love
📱: Stream #NOvsGB on NFL+
— NFL (@NFL) August 20, 2022
Aaron Rodgers said he wanted to see Jordan Love trust his feet and athleticism more this week. It took all of one play for Love to listen. Here he takes off to avoid pressure and pick up a chunk gain in scramble mode.
Love to Doubs
.@jordan3love ➡️ @RomeoDoubs 💪 #GoPackGo
📺: #NOvsGB on Packers TV Network
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 20, 2022
Good throw here with pressure closing in. Jordan Love’s accurate ball found rookie Romeo Doubs, who made the contested catch for 17 yards.