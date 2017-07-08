FOLLOW LIVE – Gold Cup kicks off with Canada, Honduras, Costa Rica

Red Bull Arena plays host to the first two matches of the 2017 Gold Cup, as a quartet of teams hope to get the tournament started on the right foot.

Octavio Zambrano’s Canada has a match it has to win when 37-year-old Florent Malouda (maybe) and French Guiana take the field in the 7 p.m. ET opener.

If you’re saying to yourself, “Didn’t Malouda earn almost 100 caps for France?”, the answer is “Yup, almost.” Malouda made 80 appearances but can play for French Guiana as Les Yana Dòkòs are not a FIFA-recognized side. There is some question as to whether Malouda will be allowed to participate, according to Sports Illustrated’s Brian Straus.

Then almost full-strength Costa Rica will hope to hearken memories of its memorable 2014 World Cup run when it matches up with scrappy Honduras at 9:30 p.m. ET.

