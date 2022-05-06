Mathieu van der Poel - Mathieu van der Poel aiming to defend Giro d'Italia lead in opening time trial

As mentioned below, the opening stage of this year's Giro d'Italia was extremely back-ended, with all of the action and intrigue coming in the final few kilometres where Mathieu van der Poel charged into the first maglia rosa of his career, denying Biniam Girmay of Eritrea an opportunity to make a slice of cycling history by becoming the first black African to win a grand tour stage and wear the fabled pink jersey. But despite the somewhat slow start, it was a barnstorming finale.

Ciao!

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage two at the Giro d'Italia, the 9.2-kilometre time trial around Budapest, Hungary.

Following yesterday's slow-burner of a stage – pretty much nothing happened for the opening 190km before all hell broke loose on the uphill finale – today will see the first of two time trials in this year's Giro. Before we have a look at the course, though, let's have a quick recap and look at the early standings in the top classifications, in other words those competitions where jerseys are handed out to the respective leaders.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), the Dutchman that won Friday's stage with a trademark display of powerful riding to finish ahead of Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) and Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), will wear the maglia rosa, or leader's pink jersey, for the first time on his career debut at the Giro.

Van der Poel also leads the points classification, but cannot wear two jerseys and so the maglia ciclamino, cyclamen jersey, will be worn, I think, by Bilbao who is actually third in the competition but the second-placed rider leads a competition outright – see below – and so will honour that. By the way, I am awaiting confirmation of this from race organisers RCS.

Because there was just one classified climb in stage one with just three riders earning points on the uphill finale, Van der Poel also leads the mountains classification, again with Girmay and Bilbao second and third respectively. Therefore, no rider will be dressed in the maglia azzurra, or blue jersey, during today's time trial.

As outright leader in the youth classification, Girmay will wear the maglia bianca, or the white jersey. Incidentally, Girmay became the first Eritrean to finish in the top three of a stage at the Giro on Friday. Compatriots Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (2020) and Natnael Tesfatsion (2021) managed top 10 finishes.

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) was voted as the most aggressive rider following his late attack on the final climb and so the German will wear a red bib number during his time trial this afternoon.