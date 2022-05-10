Mount Etna awaits Giro d'Italia with Simon Yates poised to take pink – but will Briton want to take lead?

Mount Etna awaits today's stage - GETTY IMAGES

Coverage of first mountain stage to start at 1pm (BST)

Giro d'Italia poised for shake-up as Mount Etna awaits

Mathieu van der Poel leads going into mountain stage

Simon Yates highest placed of the pre-race favourites

08:30 AM

What's on today's menu?

Today looks like an intriguing day of racing. Does Simon Yates, who starts the stage in second place 11 seconds off the lead of Mathieu van der Poel, want to take the pink jersey, or will the Briton be hoping a breakaway prevails and wrestles control of the maglia rosa?

I suspect he and his BikeExchange-Jayco team would want the latter, but depending on how the stage is raced, Yates may be forced into taking the maglia rosa off the broad shoulders of Van der Poel. If that's the case, then his team will probably hope to lose it over the next few days.

Having worn the leader's jersey for 13 days back in 2018 before losing it in dramatic fashion to Chris Froome on stage 19, Yates knows better than most that taking the lead in a grand tour too early adds a degree of stress that us mere mortals may find difficult to understand. Additional media duties and being the centre of attention where every move, comment or quip is analysed to within an inch of its life can be draining.

Based on the assumption that Van der Poel loses the maglia rosa today – I think that's a safe assumption – then Yates would probably love it for a breakaway to clip off up the road and take the stage win, so don't be surprised if you see somebody like Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa) or Alessandro de Marchi (Israel-Premier Tech) working hard in the early part of the stage in an effort to make a breakaway. However, should one of Yates' many general classification rivals decide to attack on the final climb, either going for the stage or in an attempt to gain time on the Briton, then he will have to respond. He may not want to take the pink jersey, but he certainly will not want to lose any vital seconds so early in the race.

This will, hopefully, be a fascinating stage which in recent years has created plenty of drama, some of which British cycling fans may want to forget. It was on this stage where Geraint Thomas in 2020 came a cropper after a rogue bidon took the Welshman down in the neutral zone to end his hopes, while later that day Yates was dropped around eight kilometres from the summit, plummeting down to 25th overall. It is not all doom and gloom, however. Yates' then team-mate Esteban Chaves won here in 2018 while the Briton took the first of his 13 pink jerseys here on a memorable day for his Australian squad.

And so, what does the stage look like?

stage four

Here's what the roadbook says about the stage...

A stage through inland Sicily with a summit finish. The stage starts in Avola, passing Noto (the capital of Sicilian Baroque), Pantalica and Vizzini. In the approach to the volcano, the route undulates continuously, with no major climbs, though. Outside the urban areas, the road surface may be damaged at points. Inside the urban areas, the roads are usually narrow, with the common obstacles found in these settings.

View on the main square of the old city of Noto, Sicily - ISTOCKPHOTO

The stage finishes by the Rifugio Sapienza, as it has already done before, but the closing ascent is original. The climb begins in Biancavilla and intersects the Strada Milia (as in the 2018 Giro). Past the astrophysical observatory, the route merges onto the road coming from Nicolosi, heading for a ‘traditional’ finale at the Rifugio Sapienza.

Etna

The last 3 km are on wide and well-paved road. The road winds its way along wide hairpins, mostly on lava fields. There is a mild counterslope with 500 metres to go, before the final U-turn (250m before the finish). Here, the road goes up again along the home stretch (200m, 3% uphill grade), leading to the finish line, on 7m wide asphalt road.

Finale

07:21 AM

Catch up: Highlights from Sunday's stage

While today is very much one for the mountain goats, Sunday's stage was all about another type of Goat. That's right, it was that man Mark Cavendish (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) who some claim is the greatest (sprinter) of all time, who powered his way to a 16th career stage win at the Giro d'Italia, which was a 53rd grand tour stage win for the Manxman. Only Mario Cipollini (57) and Eddy Merckx (64) stand above Cavendish in the all-time standings. Watch here...

07:20 AM

Ciao!

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage four at the Giro d'Italia, the 166-kilometre run from Avola to the top of Mount Etna.

Following yesterday's rest day when the teams and riders familiarised themselves with their new surroundings after the long schlep down to Sicily, today will see the Giro contested on Italian roads for the first time after spending the opening three stages in Hungary. There will be one more stage on the island, the birthplace of Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan), before it heads to the mainland where, other than a brief dip into neighbouring Slovenia, it remains until the race's conclusion in Verona on May 29.

Today should be a barnstormer of a stage, but before we have a look at the course let's have a quick recap and look at the early standings in the top classifications where jerseys are awarded to the leaders.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), the Dutchman who won the opening stage, was second in the next day's time trial and finished 17th on Sunday's sprint, will wear the maglia rosa, or leader's pink jersey, for the third day on what is his first appearance at the Giro.

Van der Poel also leads the points classification, but cannot wear two jerseys and so the maglia ciclamino, cyclamen jersey, will be worn by Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) of Eritrea who narrowly missed out on an historic win last Friday.

Rick Zabel (Israel-Premier Tech), yes the German sprinter and son of Erik, will be dressed in the maglia azzurra, or blue jersey, as leader in the mountains classification. Despite being on the same points tally as Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma), Zabel leads the competition as he was quickest up the climb in Sunday's time trial.

Matteo Sobrero (BikeExchange-Jayco) will wear the maglia bianca, or the white jersey, as best young rider.

And finally, after getting into his second breakaway of the race alongside team-mate Filippo Tagliani, Mattia Bais (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli) was voted as the most aggressive rider during stage three and so the Italian will wear a red bib number today.