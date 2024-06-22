🔴 LIVE: Georgia face Czech Republic in crunch Group F clash
It’s a second EURO 2024 Saturday with three more fascinating games.
You can follow all the action here.
Georgia vs Czech Republic
Scorers:
Hamburg was the venue for two sides in need of a win in Group F. Georgia had lost to Türkiye in their tournament bow whilst Czech Republic went down to a late Portugal winner.
It was the Czech Republic who flew out of the blocks as Adam Hlozek forced a smart save from Giorgi Mamardashvili down to his right.
Sunday sees Group A come to an end as Scotland face Hungary and Switzerland take on Germany.