Watch: Gareth Southgate holds England press conference ahead of Slovenia clash as Luke Shaw returns to training

Watch live as Gareth Southgate and a member of his England team hold a press conference ahead of their Euro 2024 fixture against Slovenia.

All 26 players took part in a training session on the eve of their final group game, with Luke Shaw returning to the group.

Shaw has not been in action since suffering a hamstring injury playing for Manchester United in February but was a surprise inclusion in Southgate’s squad for the finals.

The Three Lions sit on four points following their opening two fixtures and face Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday night (25 June) aiming to secure top spot in Group C.

Southgate has some selection headaches for the game as he is still attempting to strike the right balance for his team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has started both games in midfield but has struggled at times, while getting the best out of Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane in the same XI is proving problematic.

England have already faced some criticism from fans and pundits and will be looking to book their place in the knockouts with an emphatic performance, something that has been lacking so far.