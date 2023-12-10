Oso Ighodaro helps Marquette dominate from the start against Notre Dame

The Marquette men's basketball team wasn't messing around on Saturday.

The eighth-ranked Golden Eagles scored the first 17 points of the game and rolled to a 78-59 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday at Fiserv Fourm.

MU's Oso Ighodaro scored 20 points, just missing out on a perfect shooting night by going 6 for 8 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line.

MU (8-2) led by as many as 30 points against the Fighting Irish (4-5).

Marquette's Oso Ighodaro trieds to find room to operate against the Notre Dame defense on Saturday night.

Oso Ighodaro helps Marquette take big halftime lead

MU dominated the first half, taking a 52-24 lead into the break after guard Sean Jones knocked in a stepback three-pointer at the buzzer.

Jones came into the game 2 for 20 from long range this season.

Ighodaro was the standout performer in the first 20 minutes for the Golden Eagles with 14 points. He was 8 for 8 at the free-throw line. He was 20 for 40 from the charity stripe over the first nine games.

BOX SCORE: Marquette 78, Notre Dame 59

Pat Connaughton watches his old school

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton was in the stands at Fiserv Forum.

Connaughton is a former Notre Dame hoops and baseball player. He's also friends with MU guard Tyler Kolek as they both played for the same AAU program.

Marquette opens game with ' dead skunk'

The Golden Eagles' defense made stops on the Irish's first six possessions, called a "skunk" in MU head coach Shaka Smart's vernacular.

Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry called a timeout after a dunk by Ighodaro gave MU an 8-0 lead at the 15:39 mark.

MU made it nine straight stops for a "dead skunk," and then added a 10th before Notre Dame scored. By that point, the Golden Eagles had scored 17 unanswered points to start the game.

Stevie Mitchell sits out with injury

MU announced before the game that starting guard Stevie Mitchell will sit out the game with a hamstring injury.

The Golden Eagles have used the same starting lineup for the first nine games this season.

MU sophomore guard Chase Ross took Mitchell's spot in the opening lineup. It is the first start for Ross in college.

Notre Dame and Marquette meet for 120th time

This was the 120th meeting between the teams with the Fighting Irish now holding an 81-39 advantage in the series.

The teams renewed a home-and-home series last season. MU won easily, 79-64, in South Bend, Indiana.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette beats Notre Dame 78-59 at Fiserv Forum behind Oso Ighodaro