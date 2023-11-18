Follow live game updates as Iowa State football hosts Texas at Jack Trice Stadium

AMES — On senior day and for the final game in Jack Trice Stadium in 2023, Iowa State football will host its toughest Big 12 competition of the year.

The Cyclones (6-4, 5-2 Big 12) face off against No. 7 Texas (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on FOX.

Texas holds the all-time 15-5 advantage over Iowa State, but the Cyclones did win three of the last four matchups between these two teams. ISU posted a three-game winning streak against the Longhorns from 2019-2021 before Texas beat the Cyclones, 24-21, last season.

Fireworks spark at Jack Trice Stadium as the Iowa State football team enters the field before the game against Kansas on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Ames, Iowa.

'What a great challenge': Matt Campbell breaks down Iowa State football's game against Texas

Iowa State will embark on its toughest two-game stretch of the season, starting with seventh-ranked Texas on Saturday, a team that sits alone atop the Big 12 standings.

The Cyclones became bowl-eligible in their win over BYU, but the competition won’t get any easier from this point forward. Texas holds the best record in the conference, and then Iowa State will go on the road to finish off the regular season at Kansas State (7-3, 5-2 Big 12).

“What a great challenge,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said on Tuesday. “For this young team (Iowa State) to step into an arena with this kind of football team (Texas). We’ll have to have a great team game plan to be able to win the football game.”

Saturday’s Senior Day game might be all about the underclassmen

This Iowa State team is young…really young.

Our own Randy Peterson wrote: “A night that starts with seniors running into Jack Trice Stadium for the final time for the 7 p.m. game could end with a freshman making the game-defining play.”

Fifteen true freshmen have played at least one game this season. Ben Brahmer, Carson Hansen and Jack Sadowsky have registered at least one snap in every Cyclones’ game so far. Abu Sama and Drew Surges are close behind with nine games under their belts.

“There’s this (collection) of youth and talent,” Campbell said at the program’s annual preseason Victory Day event at Jack Trice Stadium. “They’ve come with a purpose in trying to get on the football field.”

T.J. Tampa matures into his role as own of the nation’s best defensive backs

The Iowa State senior cornerback was recruited as a wide receiver.

But four years later, it’s hard to imagine him playing any position other than defensive back.

Tampa has compiled 33 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions.

In addition to the normal defensive statistics (tackles, interceptions) listed above, Tampa has allowed just one touchdown in 320 coverage snaps this season. He was named a semifinalist — one of 20 players chosen — for the Bednarik Award, given annually to the nation’s most outstanding defensive player.

