Malik Verdon intercepts Blake Shapen's pass, holds 10-0 lead for Iowa State over Baylor

2Q/5:58: Iowa State forces fumble deep into Baylor territory

Joey Petersen has recovered a fumble by Baylor at the Bears' 27, setting them up with fantastic field position late in the first half. That is the first fumble recovery of the season for the Cyclones.

2Q/9:36: Malik Verdon hauls in a physical interception to stop promising Baylor drive

With Baylor crossing into Iowa State territory, Blake Shapen loaded up and chucked it deep downfield. Sophomore defensive back Malik Verdon was there to step in front of the ball and snatch the ball out of the air while knocking over the receiver That's the team's 13th interception of the season.

How 'bout that defense ‼



Team INT 1️⃣3️⃣ on the year.



— Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) October 28, 2023

Iowa State still leads 10-0 and will take over at their own nine.

2Q/12:39: Iowa State adds field goal, leads 10-0

Chase Contreraz knocked through a 42-yard field goal to make it a 10-0 lead for the Cyclones early in the second quarter. An intentional grounding penalty on Rocco Becht stunted what was a promising drive for Iowa State, but they'll still take a two-score lead.

End of the first quarter: Iowa State gets fourth down stop, leads by seven over Baylor

After the Abu Sama fumble, Baylor had the makings of a nice drive by getting down into the 39 of Iowa State. Goinf for it on fourth down, Blake Shapen could complete a pass out to Monaray Baldwin to deflate some momentum for the Bears.

Iowa State faces third-and-five from their own 39 entering the second quarter in a 7-0 game.

1Q/5:40: Abu Sama fumble stunts successful drive for Iowa State

The Cyclones had marched 59 yards down the field, looking as if they could go up two scores early in the first quarter. Sama got the handoff on first-and-10 from Baylor's 34, but Cooper Lanz ripped the ball out to give the ball back to his offense.

Cyclones still lead 7-0.

1Q/8:15: Jayden Higgins continues to dominate

Backed up to their own endzone, the Cyclones faced third-and-nine from their own eight-yard line. Rocco Becht rolled right and found Higgins 17 yards downfield for a first down.

He has two receptions for 35 yards and touchdown thus far.

1Q/11:56: Iowa State strikes first with a spectacular catch from Jayden Higgins

With great field position, Iowa State marched 55 yards down the field to go up 7-0 early on Baylor. Higgins had a 50-50 ball thrown his way by Rocco Becht that he stopped and caught over the shoulder of a Baylor defensive back.

hey yeah just a quick question @JaydenHiggins3 how did you do that ⁉️



— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 28, 2023

1Q/13:33: Iowa State's defense gets off the field quick

Baylor received to start the ballgame and had some success on the ground, but the Cyclones forced a punt. In the elements, the punt was shanked to allow Rocco Becht and the offense start at their own 45-yard line.

2:00 p.m. Rain falls hard before game commences between Iowa State and Baylor

Report on the ground from Travis Hines is that the rain is falling quite hard in Waco, Texas currently.

Coming down pretty good here right now an hour before kick — Travis Hines (@TravisHines21) October 28, 2023

According to multiple forecasts, the rain should trail off as the game continues, but it will be worth watching how players are able to hold onto the ball and stay on their feet on a slippery turf.

1:45 p.m. Iowa State looking for third straight win of the season

It's time to find out how much the bye week helped Iowa State as the Cyclones play on the road against a tough 3-4 Baylor squad at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).

Just 10 years ago, this was an Iowa State program that allowed 714 yards of total offense to Baylor. Fast forward to 2023, and the Cyclones are the betting favorite heading into Saturday's game after winning three of their last four. Read more about the change from then to now from our Cyclones columnist Randy Peterson here.

This isn't a Baylor team like we've seen in the past, ranking at No. 100 as a scoring defense by allowing 30 points per game and at No. 97 as a scoring offense at 23.1 points per game. However, quarterback Blake Shapen has been hot as of late, tossing for 316 yards and a touchdown on the road against Cincinnati last week.

Keep it here for live updates before, during and after Saturday's Big 12 Conference game in Waco, Texas.

Rocco Becht's growth making a huge difference in Cyclones' season

Becht wasn't expected to be the starting quarterback this year, but with Hunter Dekkers out due to the NCAA's sports wagering probe, he was the next man up. Despite a rocky start, including a loss to Ohio on the road, Becht has grown from those early struggles and has Iowa State on the road to a bowl game.

“I try to go in there every day the same,” Becht said. “Even last year, I tried to go in there like I was the starter. I just tried to have that mindset. You try not to get lazy or lackadaisical.”

In seven games this season, Becht had thrown for 1,464 yards, 12 touchdowns and just five interceptions with a 60% completion percentage. His play will be important against an always-tough Dave Aranda coached defense. Read more about Becht's growth in Travis Hines' latest here.

