Live from Game 3: Timberwolves, Nuggets meet at Target Center

The Timberwolves and Nuggets play the third game of their NBA Western Conference semifinal series tonight at Target Center. Staff writer Chris Hine will file updates as Denver hopes to avoid falling behind 3-0 in the series. No team has ever rallied from down 3-0 to win a playoff series.

7:37 p.m.: Chris Finch finds a comfortable spot

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has a plan in place for how he will coach from the bench while nursing his surgically repaired right knee.

He will again be in the second row of the bench area just behind some of his staff and said he will be near the players when they come back to the bench during timeouts.

"I'm very pleased with that and I'm also protected," Finch said.

Finch said he was feeling well headed into Game 3 and the team has been happy with how communication went in the first two games.

"I'm feeling good. A little better every single day," Finch said. "First few days were pretty rough, but when I'm not here with the team or at practice, during the games, I'm at home, leg up. Starting therapy this week, so that's been good. Pain is subsiding slowly. I just don't want to miss it. Got a great staff, trust them implicitly and figure out a new rhythm and reality as we go. But I'm doing well."

7:11 p.m.: Denver is determined

Denver coach Michael Malone his team will "bounce back" from its 106-80 shellacking to the Timberwolves at home in Monday's Game 2.

Why?

"Just history and many years and games and challenges and struggles," he told reporters. "I'll be the first to admit Game 2 is the first time I've ever seen that from our group. Ever. That's why it was such a surprise to many people who have come to respect and believe in the Nuggets. Because not only did we get our [butts] kicked on the court, we didn't face adversity. We kind of ran from it and we fell apart. We're the reigning world champ. Let's not forget that. That was only last year, so let's get back to play like that, acting like that.

"What gives me belief is this team has shown me they have done that, many times before. You go back to the bubble (tournament in Orlando during the Covid pandemic), down 3-1 twice, two 3-1 deficits in a place nobody wanted to be. We could have easily let go of the rope and our guys chose not to. So I'd be shocked if we're sitting here after the game and our team has given the same kind of effort as in Game 2."

The Nuggets have listed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (abdominal contusion), Reggie Jackson (left calf contusion) and Jamal Murray (calf contusion) all as questionable. Malone said everybody is banged up in the playoffs and indicated he expected his players to play on.