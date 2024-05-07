Live from Game 2: Wolves lead after chaotic first quarter

Tap here for play-by-play and in-game boxscore

The Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets meet tonight in Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinal playoff series. The Wolves won the opener on Saturday night. Staff writer Chris Hine provides live updates from Ball Arena:

9:30 p.m.: Timberwolves lead 28-20 after one quarter

The referees allowed plenty of contact in the first quarter, and the Wolves led 28-20.

They began the night with Karl-Anthony Towns guarding Nikoa Jokic one-on-one and Towns got off to a good start offensively with nine of the Wolves' first 13 points.

The Wolves were ahead 22-17 when Denver called timeout and coach Michael Malone went all the way across the court to yell at one of the officials. Malone had to be separated from the official and even put a finger in the referee's face without a technical foul.

Aaron Gordon had 13 points in the quarter for the Nuggets but the Wolves held Jokic to just four points and held Jamal Murray scoreless.

Every Wolves player who played in the first quarter had a bucket except for point guard Mike Conley. Monte Morris was the eighth member of the Wolves rotation with Rudy Gobert out.

8:30 p.m.: Kyle Anderson will start in Rudy Gobert's place

The big story of the afternoon was that Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, who is expected to named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year tomorrow, will miss tonight's game.

You can read that story here.

Gobert was in the Twin Cities for the birth of his child and the team thought about getting him back to Ball Arena for Game 2. There were flight disruptions because of the wind in Colorado, and the return never materialized.

Kyle Anderson will start in place of Gobert alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and point guard Mike Conley.

The Nuggets have to hope the absence of Gobert will help star center Nikola Jokic avoid double teams. Jokic is expected to win his third NBA MVP award on Wednesday.