Live football scores from the Texas Panhandle in Week 2

Week two of the high school football season is underway! Check out local scores below.

More: Canadian's Andy Cavalier gets ready for new kind of home football game

More: Texas high school football week 2 statewide scores

More: Time to look at the big football games and staff picks for week two

More: Statistical football leaders for the Texas Panhandle thru week one

Tweets by hpisani91

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Live football scores around the Texas Panhandle in Week 2