Live: Our final Texas vs. Washington prediction. Will the Longhorns return to the national championship?

It is Game Day in New Orleans.

After a 29-day break, the Texas Longhorns will play football again tonight. The third-ranked Longhorns (12-1) are set to take on No. 2 Washington (13-0) in the Sugar Bowl. Whoever wins at the Superdome will advance to play either No. 1 Michigan (13-0) or No. 4 Alabama (12-1) for a national championship.

Need some more content to consume before the game? The American-Statesman's Kirk Bohls, Cedric Golden, Danny Davis and Thomas Jones will be here to help you with any last-minute prep work that you need to do for this game.

We'll go live at 11 a.m.

