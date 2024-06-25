🔴 LIVE: Austria lead Netherlands at interval; Poland still holding France

Two more EURO 2024 groups reach their conclusion on Tuesday with several big hitters in action.

Keep checking back for regular updates.

France v Poland

Scorers:

Kylian Mbappé was handed a first start since suffering a broken nose in his country’s group opener with Austria.

Les Blues fashioned the first real opening as N’Golo Kanté teed up Ousmane Dembélé, but he was denied by an advancing Łukasz Skorupski.

But Poland went close through Robert Leawndowski’s header bouncing past Mike Maignan’s righthand post from Piotr Zieliński’s left-sided cross.

Netherlands v Austria

Scorers: Malen OG 6′

Austria took an early lead inside just six minutes through Donyell Malen turning the ball into his own net from Alexander Prass’ cross.

Ronald Koeman made a pointed substitution midway through the first half by withdrawing Joey Veerman in favour of Xavi Simons.

Still to come

England can assure their place as Group C winners by overcoming Slovenia while second-placed Denmark entertain Serbia.