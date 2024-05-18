Advertisement

LIVE: Fever vs. Liberty WNBA score updates, highlights

scott horner and nat newell, indianapolis star
·5 min read

The Indiana Fever try to pick up their first win of the Caitlin Clark era when they visit the New York Liberty.

These teams met two days earlier at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and the Liberty (2-0) beat the Fever (0-2) handily.

Chloe Peterson is your best Fever follow, and we will have highlights here. Please remember to refresh.

HALFTIME: New York 57, Fever 37

The Fever's struggles continue as Sabrina Ionescu has 12, Breanna Stewart 11, Jonquel Jones 10 and Courtney Vandersloot 8 against the porous defense. Caitlin Clark has a game-high 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting with 4 assists but also 6 turnovers.

3:31 left in 2Q: New York 50, Fever 33

Kelsey Mitchell has made a difference on offense in her return to the starting lineup, scoring 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting and Caitlin Clark has impressed on that end too, hitting 6-of-8 shots, 3-of-5 from 3, for 15 points. But the Liberty continue to take advantage of the Fever defense as Sabrina Ionescu is 4-of-6 from 3 for 12 points. New York is shooting 73.3% from behind the arc in the game.

6:48 left in 2Q: New York 44, Fever 24

The Liberty open the second quarter on an 11-2 run.

End of 1Q: New York 33, Fever 22

Liberty shot 70.6% overall, 77.8% on 3s, as Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu each scored 9 points. Jonquel Jones had 7 points on 3-of-3 shooting, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Clark leads all scorers with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting, 3 assists and 3 turnovers.

2:44 left in 1Q: New York 28, Fever 19

Clark has scored 8 consecutive points for the Fever and has 10 in the game but it's come during a 14-6 run by the Liberty.

4:34 left in 1Q: New York 21, Fever 14

The Fever took a 14-13 lead with 5:43 to play in the first quarter but the Liberty responded with a 7-0 run. The Fever offense looks better -- shooting 54.5% behind Clark (2-of-4, 5 points, 3 assists) and Mitchell (2-of-4, 5 points). New York, however, is shooting 72.7% from the field, 83.3% on 3s.

Indiana Fever starting lineup

Kelsey Mitchell is back in the starting lineup, replacing Erica Wheeler, and Katie Lou Samuelson will be in the starting lineup. Caitlin Clark, NaLyssa Smith and Aliyah Boston fill out the unit. Mitchell is averaging 6.5 points in the first two games.

Katie Lou Samuelson warming up for Fever

'Nothing is going to be easy': Caitlin Clark embracing next-game mentality

Fever newsletter: Get the most Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark coverage

Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty start time, date

1 p.m. ET Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty

TV: ABC

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Get Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever jerseys, gear

Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark jerseys, shirts, sweatshirts, hats from Fanatics can be found here.

Indiana Fever 2024 schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET

Date, day

place, opponent

Time, TV/results

May 14, Tues.

at Connecticut

L, 92-71

May 16, Thurs.

vs. New York

L, 102-66

May 18, Sat.

at New York

1 p.m., ABC

May 20, Mon.

vs. Connecticut

7 p.m., ESPN

May 22, Wed.

at Seattle

10 p.m., WTHR

May 24, Fri.

at Los Angeles

10 p.m., Ion

May 25, Sat.

at Las Vegas

9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

May 28, Tues.

vs. Los Angeles

7 p.m., NBA TV

May 30, Thurs.

vs. Seattle

7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

June 1, Sat.

vs. Chicago*

1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 2, Sun.

at New York*

7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 7, Fri.

at Washington*

7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR

June 10, Mon.

at Connecticut*

7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

June 13, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta*

7 p.m., WTHR

June 16, Sun.

vs. Chicago

Noon, CBS

June 19, Wed.

vs. Washington

7 p.m., NBA TV

June 21, Fri.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., Ion

June 23, Sun.

at Chicago

6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 27, Thurs.

at Seattle

10 p.m., Prime, WALV

June 30, Sun.

at Phoenix

3 p.m., ESPN

July 2, Tues.

at Las Vegas

10 p.m., ESPN

July 6, Sat.

vs. New York

1 p.m., CBS

July 10, Wed.

vs. Washington

Noon, NBA TV, WTHR

July 12, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

July 14, Sun.

at Minnesota

7 p.m., ESPN

July 17, Wed.

at Dallas

8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 16, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

Aug. 18, Sun.

vs. Seattle

4 p.m., ABC

Aug. 24, Sat.

at Minnesota

8 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 26, Mon.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

Aug. 28, Wed.

vs. Connecticut

7 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 30, Fri.

at Chicago

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 1, Sun.

at Dallas

4 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 4, Wed.

vs. Los Angeles

7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV

Sept. 6, Fri.

vs. Minnesota

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 8, Sun.

vs. Atlanta

4 p.m., WTHR

Sept. 11, Wed.

vs. Las Vegas

7 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 13, Fri.

vs. Las Vegas

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sun. 15, Sun.

vs. Dallas

3 p.m., WALV

Sept. 19, Thurs.

at Washington

7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty WNBA score updates, highlights