LIVE: Fever vs. Liberty WNBA score updates, highlights
The Indiana Fever try to pick up their first win of the Caitlin Clark era when they visit the New York Liberty.
These teams met two days earlier at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and the Liberty (2-0) beat the Fever (0-2) handily.
Chloe Peterson is your best Fever follow, and we will have highlights here. Please remember to refresh.
HALFTIME: New York 57, Fever 37
The Fever's struggles continue as Sabrina Ionescu has 12, Breanna Stewart 11, Jonquel Jones 10 and Courtney Vandersloot 8 against the porous defense. Caitlin Clark has a game-high 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting with 4 assists but also 6 turnovers.
Half: Liberty 57, Fever 37.
A strong first quarter offensively fizzled out for the Fever, and the Liberty are shooting 66% from 3-point range (12-of-18).
3:31 left in 2Q: New York 50, Fever 33
Kelsey Mitchell has made a difference on offense in her return to the starting lineup, scoring 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting and Caitlin Clark has impressed on that end too, hitting 6-of-8 shots, 3-of-5 from 3, for 15 points. But the Liberty continue to take advantage of the Fever defense as Sabrina Ionescu is 4-of-6 from 3 for 12 points. New York is shooting 73.3% from behind the arc in the game.
6:48 left in 2Q: New York 44, Fever 24
The Liberty open the second quarter on an 11-2 run.
An 8-0 run from the Liberty forces Christie Sides to take a timeout, Liberty up 44-24.
The Fever's offense has stagnated -- Clark switched to playing off-ball, and they've only scored two points since then.
End of 1Q: New York 33, Fever 22
Liberty shot 70.6% overall, 77.8% on 3s, as Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu each scored 9 points. Jonquel Jones had 7 points on 3-of-3 shooting, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Clark leads all scorers with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting, 3 assists and 3 turnovers.
2:44 left in 1Q: New York 28, Fever 19
Clark has scored 8 consecutive points for the Fever and has 10 in the game but it's come during a 14-6 run by the Liberty.
4:34 left in 1Q: New York 21, Fever 14
The Fever took a 14-13 lead with 5:43 to play in the first quarter but the Liberty responded with a 7-0 run. The Fever offense looks better -- shooting 54.5% behind Clark (2-of-4, 5 points, 3 assists) and Mitchell (2-of-4, 5 points). New York, however, is shooting 72.7% from the field, 83.3% on 3s.
Indiana Fever starting lineup
Kelsey Mitchell is back in the starting lineup, replacing Erica Wheeler, and Katie Lou Samuelson will be in the starting lineup. Caitlin Clark, NaLyssa Smith and Aliyah Boston fill out the unit. Mitchell is averaging 6.5 points in the first two games.
Some boo/cheer mixes as Fever starters are announced: pic.twitter.com/C3cKFxIbz1
first 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/quYjY4HsBo
Katie Lou Samuelson warming up for Fever
Katie Lou Samuelson, who missed yesterday’s practice with an illness, is at pregame warmups and looks good pic.twitter.com/WEe9QBmcMG
📍Fever game 3 pic.twitter.com/hvkjO4z8i3
'Nothing is going to be easy': Caitlin Clark embracing next-game mentality
Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty start time, date
1 p.m. ET Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty
TV: ABC
Streaming: Fubo (FREE)
Indiana Fever 2024 schedule
This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET
Date, day
place, opponent
Time, TV/results
May 14, Tues.
at Connecticut
May 16, Thurs.
vs. New York
May 18, Sat.
at New York
1 p.m., ABC
May 20, Mon.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., ESPN
May 22, Wed.
at Seattle
10 p.m., WTHR
May 24, Fri.
at Los Angeles
10 p.m., Ion
May 25, Sat.
at Las Vegas
9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
May 28, Tues.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., NBA TV
May 30, Thurs.
vs. Seattle
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
June 1, Sat.
vs. Chicago*
1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 2, Sun.
at New York*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 7, Fri.
at Washington*
7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR
June 10, Mon.
at Connecticut*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
June 13, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta*
7 p.m., WTHR
June 16, Sun.
vs. Chicago
Noon, CBS
June 19, Wed.
vs. Washington
7 p.m., NBA TV
June 21, Fri.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., Ion
June 23, Sun.
at Chicago
6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 27, Thurs.
at Seattle
10 p.m., Prime, WALV
June 30, Sun.
at Phoenix
3 p.m., ESPN
July 2, Tues.
at Las Vegas
10 p.m., ESPN
July 6, Sat.
vs. New York
1 p.m., CBS
July 10, Wed.
vs. Washington
Noon, NBA TV, WTHR
July 12, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
July 14, Sun.
at Minnesota
7 p.m., ESPN
July 17, Wed.
at Dallas
8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 16, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
Aug. 18, Sun.
vs. Seattle
4 p.m., ABC
Aug. 24, Sat.
at Minnesota
8 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 26, Mon.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
Aug. 28, Wed.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 30, Fri.
at Chicago
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 1, Sun.
at Dallas
4 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 4, Wed.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV
Sept. 6, Fri.
vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 8, Sun.
vs. Atlanta
4 p.m., WTHR
Sept. 11, Wed.
vs. Las Vegas
7 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 13, Fri.
vs. Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sun. 15, Sun.
vs. Dallas
3 p.m., WALV
Sept. 19, Thurs.
at Washington
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
