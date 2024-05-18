Game recap: Fever lose to Liberty as Caitlin Clark gets season high

The Indiana Fever try to pick up their first win of the Caitlin Clark era when they visit the New York Liberty.

These teams met two days earlier at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and the Liberty (2-0) beat the Fever (0-2) handily.

FINAL: New York 91, Fever 80

The Fever fall to 0-3 against a tough season-opening schedule. Caitlin Clark turned in her best performance with 22 points, 8 assists (and 8 turnovers); Kelsey Mitchell had 17 in her return to the starting lineup and Aliyah Boston had 12.

The Liberty were led by Breanna Stewart with 24 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 blocks.

5:18 left in 4Q: New York 84, Fever 66

The Fever cut the deficit to 73-61 with 9:36 to play in the fourth quarter on a Mitchell 3-pointer but Erica Wheeler missed a shot and the Liberty stretched the lead back out against defenseless Indiana.

END OF 3Q: New York 73, Fever 58

Clark has 20 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 8 turnovers. NaLyssa Smith has raised her level during the game with 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting and 5 rebounds.

2:42 left in 3Q: New York 69, Fever 52

A 6-0 Fever mini-run cuts the deficit from a game-high 23 points.

7:26 left in 3Q: New York 64, Fever 42

Every Liberty starter has exactly 4 made field goals and 10 or more points.

HALFTIME: New York 57, Fever 37

The Fever's struggles continue as Sabrina Ionescu has 12, Breanna Stewart 11, Jonquel Jones 10 and Courtney Vandersloot 8 against the porous defense. Caitlin Clark has a game-high 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting with 4 assists but also 6 turnovers.

Half: Liberty 57, Fever 37.



A strong first quarter offensively fizzled out for the Fever, and the Liberty are shooting 66% from 3-point range (12-of-18). — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) May 18, 2024

3:31 left in 2Q: New York 50, Fever 33

Kelsey Mitchell has made a difference on offense in her return to the starting lineup, scoring 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting and Caitlin Clark has impressed on that end too, hitting 6-of-8 shots, 3-of-5 from 3, for 15 points. But the Liberty continue to take advantage of the Fever defense as Sabrina Ionescu is 4-of-6 from 3 for 12 points. New York is shooting 73.3% from behind the arc in the game.

6:48 left in 2Q: New York 44, Fever 24

The Liberty open the second quarter on an 11-2 run.

An 8-0 run from the Liberty forces Christie Sides to take a timeout, Liberty up 44-24.



The Fever's offense has stagnated -- Clark switched to playing off-ball, and they've only scored two points since then. — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) May 18, 2024

End of 1Q: New York 33, Fever 22

Liberty shot 70.6% overall, 77.8% on 3s, as Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu each scored 9 points. Jonquel Jones had 7 points on 3-of-3 shooting, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Clark leads all scorers with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting, 3 assists and 3 turnovers.

2:44 left in 1Q: New York 28, Fever 19

Clark has scored 8 consecutive points for the Fever and has 10 in the game but it's come during a 14-6 run by the Liberty.

4:34 left in 1Q: New York 21, Fever 14

The Fever took a 14-13 lead with 5:43 to play in the first quarter but the Liberty responded with a 7-0 run. The Fever offense looks better -- shooting 54.5% behind Clark (2-of-4, 5 points, 3 assists) and Mitchell (2-of-4, 5 points). New York, however, is shooting 72.7% from the field, 83.3% on 3s.

Indiana Fever starting lineup

Kelsey Mitchell is back in the starting lineup, replacing Erica Wheeler, and Katie Lou Samuelson will be in the starting lineup. Caitlin Clark, NaLyssa Smith and Aliyah Boston fill out the unit. Mitchell is averaging 6.5 points in the first two games.

Some boo/cheer mixes as Fever starters are announced: pic.twitter.com/C3cKFxIbz1 — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) May 18, 2024

Katie Lou Samuelson warming up for Fever

Katie Lou Samuelson, who missed yesterday’s practice with an illness, is at pregame warmups and looks good pic.twitter.com/WEe9QBmcMG — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) May 18, 2024

Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty start time, date

1 p.m. ET Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty

TV: ABC

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Indiana Fever 2024 schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET

Date, day place, opponent Time, TV/results May 14, Tues. at Connecticut L, 92-71 May 16, Thurs. vs. New York L, 102-66 May 18, Sat. at New York 1 p.m., ABC May 20, Mon. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., ESPN May 22, Wed. at Seattle 10 p.m., WTHR May 24, Fri. at Los Angeles 10 p.m., Ion May 25, Sat. at Las Vegas 9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR May 28, Tues. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., NBA TV May 30, Thurs. vs. Seattle 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR June 1, Sat. vs. Chicago* 1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 2, Sun. at New York* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 7, Fri. at Washington* 7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR June 10, Mon. at Connecticut* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR June 13, Thurs. vs. Atlanta* 7 p.m., WTHR June 16, Sun. vs. Chicago Noon, CBS June 19, Wed. vs. Washington 7 p.m., NBA TV June 21, Fri. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., Ion June 23, Sun. at Chicago 6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 27, Thurs. at Seattle 10 p.m., Prime, WALV June 30, Sun. at Phoenix 3 p.m., ESPN July 2, Tues. at Las Vegas 10 p.m., ESPN July 6, Sat. vs. New York 1 p.m., CBS July 10, Wed. vs. Washington Noon, NBA TV, WTHR July 12, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion July 14, Sun. at Minnesota 7 p.m., ESPN July 17, Wed. at Dallas 8 p.m., ESPN Aug. 16, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion Aug. 18, Sun. vs. Seattle 4 p.m., ABC Aug. 24, Sat. at Minnesota 8 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 26, Mon. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR Aug. 28, Wed. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 30, Fri. at Chicago 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 1, Sun. at Dallas 4 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 4, Wed. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV Sept. 6, Fri. vs. Minnesota 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 8, Sun. vs. Atlanta 4 p.m., WTHR Sept. 11, Wed. vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 13, Fri. vs. Las Vegas 7:30 p.m., Ion Sun. 15, Sun. vs. Dallas 3 p.m., WALV Sept. 19, Thurs. at Washington 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

