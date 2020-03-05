FOLLOW LIVE, FA Cup: Man United v. Rooney, Derby County

Andy Edwards
NBC Sports

One final place in the FA Cup quarterfinals is up for grabs on Thursday, but that will be almost a secondary storyline to the fact that Wayne Rooney and Derby County are set to face Manchester United.

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made six changes to the team that drew 1-1 at Goodison Park last weekend, with star midfielder Bruno Fernandes highlights the starting lineup alongside Jesse Lingard and Odion Ighalo.

Rooney starts for the Rams, who have deployed Man United’s all-time leading scorer in a number of different positions and roles during his first two months at the club. Expect him to play both midfield and center forward at some point.



