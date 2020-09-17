LIVE, Europa League second qualifying round — Spurs in action

Tottenham Hotspur begins its Europa League run and needs a win over Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Bulgaria during second qualifying round action on Thursday.
The Noon ET match is one of a feast of UEL that began early Thursday and will run deep into the afternoon with two matches kicking off after 3pm ET.
USMNT center back Cameron Carter-Vickers is on the bench for Jose Mourinho, who names a strong Starting XI in the hopes of moving on to face the winner of Botosani (Romania) or Shkendija (Macedonia) in one week.
This week’s winners will advance to the third qualifying round for their next-to-last stop en route to the group stage.
📋 Lloris (C), Doherty, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Son, Kane.
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 17, 2020
Europa League qualifiers
Kaisar Kyzylorda 1-4 APOEL Nicosia
Ventspils 1-5 Rosenborg
Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham Hotspur
Shamrock Rovers v AC Milan
Kekesi v Wolfsburg
Lincoln Red Imps v Rangers
Hibernians v Fehervar
Coleraine v Motherwell
Viking v Aberdeen
Servette v Reims
Budapest Honved v Malmo
Teuta Durres v Granada
IFK Gothenburg v Copenhagen
Lokomotiv Tbilisi v Dinamo Moscow
FK Neftchi v Galatasaray
Renova v Hajduk Split
Astana v Buducnost Podgorica
Ararat-Armenia v Fola Esch
KuPS v Slovan Bratislava
Botosani v Shkendija
Riteriai v Slovan Liberec
Flora Tallinn v Reykjavik
Olimpija Ljubljana v Zrinjski Mostar
Bala Town v Standard Liege
Connah’s Quay Nomads v Dinamo Tbilisi
Djugardens v Europa FC
CSKA Sofia v BATE Borisov
Sfintul Gheorghe v Partizan
Hibernians v MOL Fehervar
Laci v Hapoel Be’er Sheva
Maccabi Haifa v Kairat Almtay
Crete v Apollon Limassol
Riga v Tre Fiori
Inter Club d’Escaldes v Dundalk
Aris Thessaloniki v Kolos Kovalivka
Borac Banja Luka v Rio Ave
Sileks Kratovo v Drita
Piast Gliwice v Hartberg
Standard Liege v Bala Town
NS Mura v AGF
Dunajska Streda v Jablonec
Osijek v Basel
Backa Topola v FCSB
How to watch Lokomotiv Plovdiv – Tottenham stream, start time
Kickoff time: Noon ET
Online: Bleacher Report Live
