LIVE, Europa League second qualifying round — Spurs in action

Tottenham Hotspur begins its Europa League run and needs a win over Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Bulgaria during second qualifying round action on Thursday.

The Noon ET match is one of a feast of UEL that began early Thursday and will run deep into the afternoon with two matches kicking off after 3pm ET.

[ MORE: Bayern, Ajax meet over USMNT’s Dest ]

USMNT center back Cameron Carter-Vickers is on the bench for Jose Mourinho, who names a strong Starting XI in the hopes of moving on to face the winner of Botosani (Romania) or Shkendija (Macedonia) in one week.

This week’s winners will advance to the third qualifying round for their next-to-last stop en route to the group stage.





Europa League qualifiers

Kaisar Kyzylorda 1-4 APOEL Nicosia

Ventspils 1-5 Rosenborg

Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham Hotspur

Shamrock Rovers v AC Milan

Kekesi v Wolfsburg

Lincoln Red Imps v Rangers

Hibernians v Fehervar

Coleraine v Motherwell

Viking v Aberdeen

Servette v Reims

Budapest Honved v Malmo

Teuta Durres v Granada

IFK Gothenburg v Copenhagen

Lokomotiv Tbilisi v Dinamo Moscow

FK Neftchi v Galatasaray

Renova v Hajduk Split

Astana v Buducnost Podgorica

Ararat-Armenia v Fola Esch

KuPS v Slovan Bratislava

Botosani v Shkendija

Riteriai v Slovan Liberec

Flora Tallinn v Reykjavik

Olimpija Ljubljana v Zrinjski Mostar

Bala Town v Standard Liege

Connah’s Quay Nomads v Dinamo Tbilisi

Djugardens v Europa FC

CSKA Sofia v BATE Borisov

Sfintul Gheorghe v Partizan

Hibernians v MOL Fehervar

Laci v Hapoel Be’er Sheva

Maccabi Haifa v Kairat Almtay

Crete v Apollon Limassol

Riga v Tre Fiori

Inter Club d’Escaldes v Dundalk

Aris Thessaloniki v Kolos Kovalivka

Borac Banja Luka v Rio Ave

Sileks Kratovo v Drita

Piast Gliwice v Hartberg

Standard Liege v Bala Town

NS Mura v AGF

Dunajska Streda v Jablonec

Osijek v Basel

Backa Topola v FCSB

How to watch Lokomotiv Plovdiv – Tottenham stream, start time

Kickoff time: Noon ET

Online: Bleacher Report Live

LIVE, Europa League second qualifying round — Spurs in action originally appeared on NBCSports.com