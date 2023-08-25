Live In The Dream claims shock Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes win

Live In The Dream finished one length clear of Highfield Princess

Live In The Dream claimed a shock win at the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

It was the first Group-level victory for trainer Adam West and 23-year-old Irish jockey Sean Kirrane.

Four-year-old Live In The Dream, a 28-1 shot, was in Group One company for the first time.

He went straight to the front from the gates and surged up the five-furlong track, with 7-5 favourite Highfield Princess failing to catch him.

West said that the $1m Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Santa Anita on 5 November would be on the agenda for Live In The Dream.

Meanwhile former dual champion jockey Paul Hanagan bowed out with his final ride before retirement.

The 43-year-old was given a guard of honour by other jockeys after finishing 12th on Wootton'Sun for trainer Richard Fahey in the opening race.

"I'm still in shock with the ovation I got from the crowd round the paddock, that was a wow moment and a very proud moment for me," he said after the race.

Frankie Dettori, who retires later in the year, will have his final Ebor ride on Saturday aboard Absurde, trained by Willie Mullins.