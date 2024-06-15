🔴 LIVE: Day 2 of EURO 2024 plus reaction as Germany thrash Scotland

🔴 LIVE: Day 2 of EURO 2024 plus reaction as Germany thrash Scotland

EURO 2024 continues today with three excellent matchups as Spain and Italy make their tournament entrance. Follow all the build up to the action with us here.

2024-06-15T08:59:52Z

Back to today's action, and Italy come into the tournament in an odd position.

The defending Champions, they are in a tricky group and have a squad that is largely untested.

Greats from the 2021 success have retired, meaning that just 11 of Luciano Spalletti's side have ever played in a European Championship before.

Our friends at Football Italia have covered it in more detail here.

How do you expect the Azzurri to do this summer? Let us know in the comments.

2024-06-15T08:47:20Z

Musiala has been hailed as the 'next Messi' in some quarters, though that tag is now applied to any midfielder under the age of 21 that can dribble.

Meanwhile, the current Messi isn't going away quietly, and found the back of the net twice as his side thumped Guatemala in their Copa America warm up, which you can read about here.

They won't come much easier than this mind.

The easiest goal Leo Messi will ever score 🙃



Watch Argentina vs. Guatemala on Max or truTV 📺 pic.twitter.com/NbQokeYY9F — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 15, 2024

2024-06-15T08:29:09Z

Among the excellent performances from Germany, young Jamal Musiala stood out.

The Bayern man was too hot to handle for Scotland, and powered in the second goal of the night. Even Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann was impressed.

2024-06-15T08:26:15Z

If you want to read more about today's action, we've rounded it all up for you here.

But first, about last night.

2024-06-15T08:13:15Z

So, what's coming up today?

Hungary kick us off against Switzerland to round off the opening set of Group A games.

Then, Spain take on Croatia in a repeat of the bonkers EURO 2020 round of 16, which saw eight goals and La Rioja ultimately progress.

Finally the reigning champions Italy take centre stage, as they face Albania.

Let us know in the comments where you think the shock of the day will be coming from!

2024-06-15T08:03:46Z

Good morning. Germany put on a clinic last night to kick off their tournament in perfect style.

If you missed last night's action, you can catch up on it all here.

Today, attention turns to six more countries, with Spain, Italy, Croatia and Switzerland all among those in action.

Stay with us across the day and we'll bring you all the build up to the opening kick off.