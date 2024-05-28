Live from Dallas: Timberwolves face must-win situation against Mavericks

The Timberwolves and Mavericks are playing tonight in Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference finals, with Dallas leading 3-0. Staff writer Chris Hine is filing live reports from American Airlines Arena.

GameView, with live stats and matchup information

5:25 p.m.: Shootaround chatter on KAT's shooting

As Karl-Anthony Towns was speaking to the media following Timberwolves shootaround Tuesday morning, Anthony Edwards walked by the crowd and shouted "KAT's hitting eight threes tonight, for all y'all asking."

"That's a prediction right there," Towns said. "That would be a lovely one."

If the Wolves are going to extend the series against Dallas, they need Towns to shake off his struggles in this series and get back to the player who helped them win the series against the Nuggets.

Towns is 15-for-54 so far in the series, and he's 3-for-22 from three-point range. Towns said he wasn't trying to do anything out of the norm to get himself going in Game 4.

"I know I put the work in so I'm confident to go out there, shoot the ball and the plan, as always, is to see it go through the net," Towns said.

As for the team's mindset overall facing elimination, Towns said the team hasn't lost belief that it could come back in the series, especially given they faced elimination against Denver and came back to win the series.

"I know when that series got to 3-2 I heard a lot of murmurs — not outside but just people in general around the city or around us. And the series was over to a lot of people. But everyone in our locker room believes so as long as everyone in that locker room believes, anything is possible with us.

4:16 p.m.: Injury report

For Dallas, Dereck Lively II is likely out after suffering a neck sprain in Game 3, but the Mavericks could be getting an added reinforcement on their front line in Maxi Kleber, who could return from a shoulder injury for Game 4. Kleber was upgraded to questionable ahead of Game 4 while Lively was listed as doubtful.

If the Wolves can force Game 5, it would be Thursday night at Target Center.