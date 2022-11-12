Fundamentals are the difference as Badgers take down Stanford in the Brew City Battle at American Family Field

Fundamentals matter.

Wisconsin protected the basketball.

Stanford was careless with the ball, particularly during a sloppy performance in the opening half Friday night at American Family Field.

The Badgers scored 18 points off 12 Stanford turnovers in the opening half to build a 12-point lead, defended well for most of the game and withstood a few surges by the Cardinal in the second half to grind out a 60-50 victory in front of a crowd of more than 17,000.

“We took advantage of their mistakes in the first half,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “We turned around and handed some to them in the second half. Those are the things we’ve got understand and continue to grow from.

"I felt getting challenged like this early in the season with a younger team was going to be good for us. There’s so many things we’ll be able to learn from.

"It wasn’t always pretty but this group has a toughness to them that continues to develop. Defensively is where we hang our hat and we needed to tonight."

Badgers get balanced scoring

Only six players scored for the Badgers (2-0) but they hit timely three-pointers and got solid contributions from Jordan Davis and freshman Connor Essegian.

Tyler Wahl led UW with 17 points, five rebounds and three steals. Davis added a college-high 13 points and added three rebounds and a steal.

"He came out confident and ready to go," Wahl said of Davis. "Jordan is a great player. He was able to put together a complete game today."

Chucky Hepburn hit several tough jumpers and added 11 points, five assists and three steals. He had just one turnover in 35 minutes and UW finished with nine overall, seven fewer than Stanford.

Steven Crowl contributed nine points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two assists. He had seven points, six rebounds and two assists in the opening half.

Essegian filled in for Max Klesmit, who got into early foul trouble and failed to score. Essegian finished with eight points and two rebounds.

"We’ve talked a lot about it’s going to take everybody,:" Gard said. "And I don’t say that just to keep everybody happy in the locker room. I think this team, its strength is in its numbers.

"Jordan came up with some big plays tonight. His ability to get to the glass. I think he continues to get better defensively.

"Connor takes a lot of pride in his defense and he knows that need to continue to improve. And he cares about that. So that is great as a coach because I know he can shoot it. I know he can score."

Stanford struggles to score against UW's defense

Stanford, which shot 60.4% in an 88-78 season-opening victory over Pacific, struggled against UW. The Cardinal hit just 1 of 16 three-pointers (6.3%) and 17 of 47 shots overall (36.2%).

The Cardinal went 0 of 9 from three-point range and 7 of 22 overall in the opening half.

"You look at the stat sheet and it’s not a hard one to realize some of the reasons we didn’t win the game," Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. "The shooting percentage from the three-point line is going to be hard to overcome."

And the 16 turnovers?

"The first-half turnovers… something we just have to avoid," Haase said. "In the second half we did a much better job being strong with the basketball (and) being a little bit more efficient on the offensive end."

Brandon Angel led Stanford (1-1) with 14 points.

Michael Jones, a graduate transfer from Davidson led the Cardinal with 31 points in the opener. He scored just two points in the opening half Friday and finished with nine.

Badgers pull away late thanks to 6-1 run

Stanford took care of the ball and was much more efficient offensively early in the second half, scoring its first four possessions and six of its first seven.

The Cardinal eventually pulled within 45-40 on a tip-in by Harrison Ingram (six points, eight rebounds) with 8:28 left.

UW's players appeared to regain their composure after the under-eight media timeout.

Hepburn started a critical 6-1 run with a baseline jumper and Wahl scored on a drive while being fouled. He missed the free throw but Davis grabbed the rebound over two Stanford players and scored to push the lead to 51-41 with 4:29 left.

UW was in the clear.

Gard was ecstatic with the crowd and the atmosphere and that his team was tested by a quality opponent early in season.

"They’re out of their comfort zone because they’re not playing at home," he said of his players. "They’re not playing in their normal arena. And to be tested with a good team – Nov. 11 – there’s nothing but positives that can come from it."

