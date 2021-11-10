Wisconsin 81, St. Francis Brooklyn 58: Johnny Davis finishes and facilitates; young guards impress; and UW is solid overall

Wisconsin freshman guard Chucky Hepburn looks to pass against the defense of St. Francis guard Rob Higgins on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center. Hepburn finished with 13 points, one rebound, one assist and two turnovers.

MADISON – The level of competition will improve significantly.

The stakes will be higher than opening the season against a nonconference foe picked to finish near the bottom of its league.

Yet the first 40 minutes of the 2021-22 college basketball season revealed Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and his staff have a roster laden with talented players who appear skilled, selfless and willing to defend.

Ten players scored in the opening half as UW built a 21-point lead, and the Badgers went on to an easy 81-58 victory over St. Francis Brooklyn on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.

"Specifically in the first half, for the most part, we were pretty good and very connected," Gard said of his team's defense, which limited the Terriers to 21 points and 29.0% shooting. "Everybody talks about the synergy and cohesion that has to happen offensively. It has to happen defensively, too.

"And I’ve said before that I’ve felt were further down the road defensively than we are offensively. But now we’ve got to be able to sustain it and play that way for longer periods of time."

Freshmen guards Chucky Hepburn and Lorne Bowman were solid and at times spectacular. Sophomore Johnny Davis was both a finisher and a facilitator. Senior guard Brad Davison contributed on both ends of the court and was steady throughout.

UW’s defense was tenacious and, for the most part, cohesive.

The Badgers shot well after missing their first six field-goal attempts and showed the willingness and ability to push the ball up the court for quick shots. They had 10 fast-break points in the opening half and finished with 13.

UW had 13 or more fast-break points in just five of 31 games last season.

BOX SCORE: Wisconsin 81, St. Francis Brooklyn 58

"You’re going to see a lot of that this year," Davis said.

All in all, not a bad first game for a UW team that features eight new players.

UW officials announced before the game that freshmen Chris Hodges and Matthew Mors have decided to redshirt this season.

Hodges, a 6-foot-9 forward from Illinois, did not play his senior season of high school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mors, a 6-7 forward from South Dakota, was the Gatorade player of the year in the state three times.

Hepburn contributed nine points and a rebound in the opening half. He finished with 13 points, one rebound, one assist and two turnovers, and his defense was as advertised. He moved his feet and refused to yield ground.

"I think I came in ready to start but I’ve got to clean up some things defensively and offensively," Hepburn said. "The two turnovers I had I shouldn’t have had."

Bowman hit 3 of 4 three-pointers and finished with nine points and four rebounds.

Davis had six points, three rebounds and two steals in the opening half. He finished with 15 points, five assists, three rebounds and no turnovers.

Forward Steven Crowl missed four of his first five shots but contributed 11 points and eight rebounds. He hit 4 of 9 field-goal attempts and all three of his free-throw attempts.

Center Chris Vogt, a transfer from Cincinnati, scored only two points but finished with nine rebounds and two blocks in 17 minutes.

Davison rarely forced any shots and contributed eight points, six rebounds and two assists.

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison looks to pass as St. Francis Terriers guard Michael Cubbage defends Tuesday night at the Kohl Center. Davison had eight points, six rebounds and two assists.

UW recovered from the early ugly shooting to build a 19-9 lead on a three-pointer by Davison with 10 minutes 36 seconds left in the opening half.

The Terriers, picked to finish seventh in the 10-team Northeast Conference, answered with a three-pointer with 10:04 left. But UW came back with impressive play on both ends of the court to push the lead to 34-12 with 5:38 left in the half.

Hepburn drove and was fouled and hit two free throws and then scored on a drive after a turnover. Davison hit a three-pointer after a turnover and then fed Crowl for a fast-break dunk after another empty possession for the Terriers. Davis stole the ball and drove in for a dunk to push the lead to 30-12 with 8:10 left.

Tyler Wahl (five points, four rebounds) and Ben Carlson (four points, five rebounds) each scored inside to push the run to 15-0 and the lead to 34-12.

"These guys stepped up," Davis said, referring to Hepburn and Crowl. "Obviously, there is some stuff we need to work on but I thought we did pretty good."

UW was a bit ragged to start the second half and St. Francis Brooklyn opened with a 6-0 run to pull within 42-27 with 18:06 remaining in the game.

Gard let his players work through the slow start and UW answered with a 9-2 run, capped by a dunk by Crowl off a feed from Davis.

UW was back in control at 49-29 and Gard could look different combinations and see how his team maintained its disciplined with a big lead.

"A lot of stuff needs fine-tuning," said Gard, who gave nine players at least 15:07 of playing time. "We’re just going to continue to put different combinations out there. I’ve got to get a lot of guys experience…a lot of guys we have to help grow."

