Live coverage: Wisconsin vs. Ohio State at the Kohl Center

Novak Djokovic's Australian saga: A timeline(SOUNDBITE) (English) AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER, SCOTT MORRISON, SAYING:"Rules are rules."(SOUNDBITE) (English) NOVAK DJOKOVIC'S MOTHER, DIJANA DJOKOVIC, SAYING:"They are keeping him as a prisoner. It's just not fair, it's not human."(Victoria Premier) "Just get vaccinated."December 16, 2021The tennis world No. 1 and vaccine skeptictests positive for coronavirusaccording to his affidavit to the Australian federal courtDecember 17Djokovic appears maskless at a charity event in BelgradeHe says he did not get his PCR result until after the eventDecember 18Djokovic breaks Serbia's isolation rulesfor an interview with L'Equipe newspaperDecember 30Tennis Australia grants Djokovic a temporary medical exemptionfrom the country's vaccine requirementson the grounds of previous infectionwhich garnered a mixed response(Jamie Murray) ''I think if it was me that wasn't vaccinated, I wouldn't be getting an exemption.''January 1, 2022Djokovic tells his agent to fill out his travel declaration to enter AustraliaThe form states he had not traveled in the 14 days priorto his expected departure from Spain on January 4January 4Djokovic announces on Instagram that he's traveling to AustraliaHis impending arrival prompts a backlash in Australiawhich has undergone some of the world's toughest COVID-19 lockdowns(SOUNDBITE) (English) MELBOURNE LOCAL, ALISON, SAYING:''… he wasn't vaccinated, so he shouldn't have been allowed in, like anybody else. He shouldn't be given special, there shouldn't be any special arrangements for him.’’January 5Djokovic touches down in MelbourneJanuary 6Australia's Border Force detains Djokovicdenying him permission to enter the countryand notifying him of their intention to remove him(SOUNDBITE) (English) TENNIS PLAYER, RAFAEL NADAL, SAYING:"I think if he (Novak Djokovic) wanted, he would be playing here in Australia without a problem...He makes his own decisions, and everybody is free to take their own decisions, but then there are some consequences."January 7Djokovic faces 72 hours holed up in a hotel for asylum seekersafter a court agreed to hear his appeal against his canceled visa(SOUNDBITE) (English) NOVAK DJOKOVIC'S MOTHER, DIJANA DJOKOVIC, SAYING:"I feel terrible since yesterday, last 24 hours, that they are keeping him as a prisoner. It's just not fair, it's not human."January 10Djokovic is freed from detention after a virtual court hearingSOUNDBITE) (English) NINE NEWS NEWSREADER, CHARLES CROUCHER, SAYING:"….. Novak Djokovic is free to play in the Australian Open after a stunning victory at the Federal Court moments ago. A judge finding the decision to cancel his visa was unreasonable, ordering his immediate release from detention."TWEET BY SERBIAN TENNIS PLAYER NOVAK DJOKOVIC, READING (English):"I'm pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete at Australian Open. I remain focused on that."January 12Djokovic apologizes for the mistake on the immigration formand for leaving quarantine for the L'Equipe interviewThe Australian government says it's still considering whether to cancel his visaJanuary 13Djokovic is included in the Australian Open draw as top seed