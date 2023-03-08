Live coverage: Wisconsin vs. Ohio State at United Center in the Big Ten Tournament

Wisconsin needs a victory over Ohio State in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament tonight to improve its NCAA Tournament chances.

Get live updates from Chicago below.

A Twitter List by journalsentinel

What time is the Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Big Ten Tournament game?

The game begins at 5:30 p.m.

What TV channel is the Wisconsin vs. Ohio State game on?

The game is being televised on the Big Ten Network.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs. Ohio State game?

The Big Ten tournament game is broadcast on AM-920 and FM 97.3 radio in Milwaukee.

More:Wisconsin's Connor Essegian named to the Big Ten's all-freshman team

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin vs. Ohio State score at United Center in Big Ten Tournament