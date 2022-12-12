Badgers blow 5-point lead late in regulation but rally to take down Iowa in overtime, 78-75

Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·5 min read
Badgers forward Tyler Wahl goes up for a shot against Iowa forward Filip Rebraca during the first half Sunday. Wahl finished with a team-high 21 points in UW's overtime victory.
Badgers forward Tyler Wahl goes up for a shot against Iowa forward Filip Rebraca during the first half Sunday. Wahl finished with a team-high 21 points in UW's overtime victory.

IOWA CITY – Greg Gard, in his seventh season as Wisconsin's full-time head coach, has appropriately nicknamed the 2022-2023 crew Team Drama.

"It fits," sophomore point guard Chucky Hepburn said after UW's latest victory decided in the final seconds. "It fits a lot."

You want drama? The unranked Badgers provided plenty Sunday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

They led by eight points with a minute left in regulation and by five points with 23 seconds left. They watched Iowa wipe out those leads and force overtime and then grab a three-point advantage five times in the extra period.

Undaunted, the Badgers got the go-ahead basket by Steven Crowl, who barely beat the shot clock; two crucial free throws by Chucky Hepburn; a late dunk by Connor Essegian; and one last stop to prevail, 78-75, in front of a crowd of 12,430.

"We have a tendency to not make it as easy as it should be," a relieved Gard said, smiling. "Credit to Iowa to make some plays at the end to catch us.

"But the grit and the effort and the fortitude of our group, that the continue to show night in and night out can’t be questioned. That is what it took to be able to come from behind in the overtime and seal things out.

"A lot of things we did not do well or properly or correct. But again, it is a team that just continues to battle and finds a way."

Let us count the ways.

Tyler Wahl led UW with 21 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists. He entered the night 2 of 15 from three-point range and was 0 for 1 against Iowa when he got a screen from Crowl and buried a three-pointer to forge a 69-69 tie with two minutes left in the game.

"I’ve been putting in a lot of work and I’ve just got to keep shooting it," Wahl said. "The ball will go in.

"I was open and I let it fly."

Essegian added 14 points, six rebounds and one assist. His turnover in the final seconds of regulation led to a tying three-pointer for Iowa but he still made winning plays and hit 5 of 11 shots.

"It was a freshman mistake," Hepburn said of Essegian's turnover late in regulation. "I’ve probably done that. You’ve just got to move on."

Crowl finished with 12 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and a block. The hook he hit to beat the shot clock gave UW a 74-73 lead with 47.5 seconds left in the overtime.

"Jordan started yelling at me and then I knew I had to get a shot up," Crowl said, referring to teammate Jordan Davis. "That was all him."

Hepburn contributed 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Like Wahl, one of his steals came in the final 27 seconds of the game. His two free throws, for a 76-73 lead, came after his last steal.

Carter Gilmore had eight points and four rebounds, Max Klesmit added seven points and Davis (five points, two rebounds) hit a huge three-pointer with 1:43 left in the overtime to forge a 72-72 tie.

Before the tying three-pointer, Davis' last shot came with 14:51 left in regulation.

"He has the confidence to go in there and shoot it," Wahl said of Davis. "That is the play that sticks out to me."

The Badgers (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten) extended their winning streak to three games and moved into a tie for first place with fourth-ranked Purdue (10-0, 2-0).

Iowa (7-3, 0-1) lost for the second time in three games.

Patrick McCaffery scored 24 points and Connor McCaffery and Tony Perkins added 17 points apiece for the Hawkeyes, who were without forward Kris Murray (19.4 ppg, 10.1 rpg), sidelined for the second consecutive game because of a left-foot injury; and guard Ahron Ulis (6.4 ppg).

Patrick McCaffery's three-pointer rimmed out with one second left and Essegian grabbed the rebound to secure the victory.

UW prevailed despite hitting just 6 of 22 three-pointers (27.3%). Remember that the Badgers had hit a combined 41 of 100 three-pointers in the previous four games. They attempted just 11 free throws and made only six and committed 18 fouls. And although they held Iowa to a season-low 42.2% shooting, their defense was too forgiving at times.

"There are so many things," Gard said of the miscues. "Tuesday’s film session may be three hours long."

Yet despite blowing the lead late in regulation, the UW huddle before the overtime tip-off was as calm as the eye of a storm.

"We said we just need to breathe," Hepburn said. "Calm down.

"It didn’t go the way we wanted to but we have five more minutes so we can’t hang our heads. You’ve got to move on."

Sunday was UW's seventh consecutive game decided by five points or fewer. UW is 5-2 in those games.

"I wasn’t aware of it," Wahl said, "but I know we’ve played in a lot of close games. It was the same things last year. We’ve just got a lot of tough guys who come here to win games."

Gard is aging by the game but he can't argue with the results, or his players' mettle.

"They don’t flinch," he said. "They just keep battling. They don’t do everything right. But I can never question their effort or their intent. They just keep giving me everything they have."

Wisconsin's last game:Battle-tested Wisconsin Badgers knock off undefeated Maryland in basketball

