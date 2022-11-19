Replay: Wisconsin rallies for 15-14 win over Nebraska; Graham Mertz scores game winner

LINCOLN, NEB. - The Wisconsin Badgers football team (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) looks to become bowl eligible and get back in the win column when it plays Nebraska (3-7, 2-5) Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

Defense holds to seal victory

Playing into a stiff wind, Nebraska would have needed to move deep into UW territory in order to have a chance at a quality field goal attempt. The Cornhuskers didn't come close. They moved just 12 yards in five plays before time ran out on their chance to get a win an their Senior Day.

The drive stalled at their 33 yard line.

Final: Wisconsin 15, Nebraska 14.

Graham Mertz QB sneak gives Badgers the lead

Wisconsin drove 50 yards in seven plays and took 3:10 off the clock on its go-ahead touchdown. Graham Mertz scored on a 1-yard run with 35 seconds left.

The key play, however, was a 27-yard pass from Mertz to Isaac Guerendo that gave the Badgers a first and goal at the 7.

The two-point conversion failed.

Score: Wisconsin 15, Nebraska 14, 35 seconds left fourth quarter.

Braelon Allen provides spark during 75-yard touchdown drive

If the Badgers can get a stop, they might have a chance to really put pressure on Nebraska. UW has steadily moved the ball during the past two quarters. The team's latest drive covered 10 plays, 75 yards and took 5:27 off the clock.

Allen, who appears to be affected by a lingering shoulder issue, carried five times for 37 yards during the possession. His 22-yard run gave Wisconsin a first down at the Cornhuskers 17.

Two plays later QB Graham Mertz and receiver Skyler Bell connected for a touchdown on a third-and-8 play from the Nebraska 10-yard line. The two-point conversion failed.

Score: Nebraska 14, Wisconsin 9, 10:07 fourth quarter.

Penalties aid Cornhuskers TD drive

Nebraska took advantage of two personal foul penalties to complete a nine-play, 79-yard drive that ended with a 19-yard touchdown reception by Trey Palmer from Casey Thompson. The Cornhuskers gained 15 yards on a targeting call against UW's Nick Herbig, cause for an automatic ejection. Later during the drive safety, safety John Torchio was hit was a late-hit penalty on Nebraska QB Casey Thompson.

Count those plays as two of the three big mistakes during the drive. The final error one came the scoring play when UW left Palmer uncovered in the middle of the field for an easy toss and catch.

Score: Nebraska 14, Wisconsin 3, 34 seconds left in third quarter.

Nick Herbig called for targeting, ejected

The Badgers will finish the game without one of the Big Ten's top playmakers. Junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig was flagged for targeting Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson. Thompson scrambled for a 4-yard gain on the play before sliding. Herbig then came in and made helmet-to-helmet contact to draw the penalty. The call was upheld after a booth review.

Herbig was replaced by Kaden Johnson.

Nate Van Zelst connects to get Badgers on the board

After missing a 39-yard field goal near the end of the first half, Nate Van Zelst had no problem getting the ball through the uprights on a 25-yard attempt with 4:50 left in the third quarter.

The drive marked the second time in three possessions that the Badgers have moved the ball for an extended period. They move it 54 yards in 13 plays before settling for Van Zelst's first field goal attempt late in the first half. This drive lasted 14 plays, took 7:34 off the clock and went for 74 yards. All but 20 of those yards were gained on the ground.

Were it not for a false start penalty on fullback Jackson Acker on third and goal from the 2, Wisconsin may have been able to reach the end zone. Instead Chimere Dike couldn't hold on to a potential catch in the corner of the end zone on third and 7 and Wisconsin had to settle for the field goal.

Score: Nebraska 7, Wisconsin 3, 4:50 third quarter.

Strong wind does UW no favors

Wisconsin's best drive of the afternoon covered 13 plays, went 54 yards and took 6:26 off the clock. The Badgers, however, came up with on points after Nate Van Zelst's 39-yard field goal attempt came about 5 yards short.

Wisconsin was playing into a wind that at kickoff ranged from 18-24 yards. Field goal attempts during warmups routinely came up short, so for those who were watching it wasn't a surprise this attempt fell short.

The score means the Badgers have gone scoreless in the first half for the second time this season. Illinois also shut them out in the first half.

Score: Nebraska 7, Wisconsin 0, 14 seconds, second quarter

Cornhuskers cash in on Graham Mertz interception

One bad decision flipped the field for Nebraska. UW quarterback Graham Mertz missed a wide open Chimere Dike and was picked off by Malcolm Hartzog, who returned the ball 23 yards to the Wisconsin 37.

That turnover set up an eight-play drive that took off 3:33 off the clock and ended with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Casey Thompson to Trey Palmer with 6:40 left in the first half. The Cornhuskers gained three first downs on the drive, including one on a third-down play pass to tight end Travis Vokolek that Nick Herbig and Kamo'i Latu missed chances to make the tackles before the first down was secured.

Score: Nebraska 7, Wisconsin, 6:40 second quarter.

First quarter ends without a score

Wisconsin and Nebraska each completed two drives in the first quarter and neither came close to reaching the end zone. Only the Badgers passed midfield.

Nebraska finished the quarter with 59 total years. UW had 30.

UW honors Devon Chandler

The Badgers will wear a decal on their helmets today in honor or former UW receiver Devon Chandler. Chandler, who transferred to Virginia after last season, was one of the three people shot and killed by a former Virginia football player on Sunday.

It is sure to be an emotional day for the Badgers, especially the team's receivers.

Trey Wedig among the Badgers sidelined today

Kettle Moraine High School graduate Trey Wedig is among the additions to the status report for the game today. The sophomore offensive lineman struggled last week at right guard and was pulled during the second half of UW's loss to Iowa last week. He didn't make the trip to Nebraska and is listed as out for the game due to left arm injury.

Two other players were added to the report that was first released Monday: kicker Vito Calvaruso (right leg) and defensive end Isaiah Mullens (right leg). Outside linebacker Aaron Witt (right leg) was listed earlier in the year.

Out of the season: CB Al Ashford — Leg (left); S Travian Blaylock — Leg (right); TE Clay Cundiff — Leg (left); DE Mike Jarvis — Leg (left); TE Cam Large — Leg (right); ILB Luna Larson — Leg (right); DE Isaac Townsend — Leg (left).

