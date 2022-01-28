Wisconsin 73, Nebraska 65: Freshman Chucky Hepburn thrives during a painful homecoming to help UW move into a tie for first place

Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn scores against Nebraska forward Derrick Walker on a drive to the bucket during the second half Thursday afternoon. Hepburn finished with 13 points.

LINCOLN, Nebraska – Chucky Hepburn went through a two-hour therapy session Thursday.

Wisconsin’s indefatigable freshman point guard wasn’t alone, though.

He had 16 teammates and the UW coaching staff to lean on if needed.

He had more than two dozen fans in the Pinnacle Bank Arena stands, a mix of family and friends who wanted to hug Hepburn and tell him everything would be fine.

Three days after learning his friend, 20-year-old Vincent Burns, had been shot to death in Omaha, Hepburn showed his mettle and love for the game of basketball.

Hepburn hit his first shot – a three-pointer just 34 seconds into the game – and finished with 13 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists to help UW grind out a 73-65 victory over Nebraska.

“They helped me get through,” Hepburn said of his UW teammates and coaches, “because I struggled the first part of the week. I got through it eventually with my brothers and my coach…

“Once I step on the court, I know all the distractions go away I can’t let any distractions stop me.”

The Badgers weren’t consistently sharp. Their defense was so porous early that head coach Greg Gard wondered if the first team to get to 100 points would win. UW then went without a field goal for more than six minutes in the second half after building an 18-point lead.

Nevertheless, UW (16-3, 7-2 Big Ten) got solid performances from several players to defeat the Cornhuskers for the seventh consecutive time and move into a tie for first place with idle Illinois (14-5, 7-2).

The Illini are next scheduled to play Saturday at Northwestern (9-9, 2-7).

After UW won, Ohio State (13-4, 6-2) rolled to a 75-64 victory over host Minnesota (11-6, 2-6) and Purdue (17-3, 6-3) recorded an 83-73 victory at Iowa (14-6, 4-5).

“His teammates were great around him,” UW coach Greg Gard said of Hepburn. “We tried to support him as much as possible.

“These guys love the game of basketball and when they get a chance to compete, I think it is very therapeutic.

“I finally saw him smile last night here at shootaround.”

Brad Davison (21 points, seven rebounds, four assists), Johnny Davis (13 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal), Steven Crowl (12 points, two rebounds, one assist), Ben Carlson (six points, five rebounds), Tyler Wahl (four points, 10 rebounds), Chris Vogt (five rebounds, one block) and Lorne Bowman (four points, one rebound) all contributed at times.

Davison entered the day one three-pointer behind the program record of 270, set by Bronson Koenig. He also came in a combined 18 of 31 on three-pointers in the last four meetings with Nebraska and shooting 43.9% from three-point range all-time against the Cornhuskers.

Davison hit 5 of 6 three-pointers in the first half when he scored 17 points and finished 5 of 8 from three-point range. He now has 274 three-pointers at UW.

“I’ve always said this is a shooter’s gym,” joked Davison, who hit 8 of 11 three-pointers at Nebraska in the 2019-20 season. “I really like the arena…

“Over the years my teammates have done a great job finding me, especially against Nebraska.”

Wahl, who did not play in the loss to Michigan State because of an ankle injury, returned to the starting lineup Thursday.

He struggled early but appeared to grow more comfortable as the game progressed. He made just 1 of 5 shots and finished with four points, three turnovers and a team-high 10 rebounds

“Getting my feet wet in the beginning took some getting used to,” said Wahl, who added his ankle felt fine after his 22-plus minute stint. “But once the game got rolling, I felt comfortable…

“I was expecting it to feel a lot worse. So that’s a good sign.”

UW hit just 4 of 16 shots in the lane in the opening half and finished just 15 of 46 on two-point attempts. But with Davison leading the way, UW finished 10 of 22 from beyond the arc (45.5%).

The Badgers hit 9 of 14 three-pointers in the opening half in building a 39-31 lead. Not bad for a team shooting 32.1% from three-point range before Thursday.

“The first half was awful,” said Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg, whose team is 0-9 in the league and 6-14 overall, “and a lot of those offensive rebounds led to threes.”

Freshman Bryce McGowens hit 7 of 14 shots and all six of his free-throw attempts and finished with 23 points to lead three Nebraska players in double figures.

Although UW struggled at times on both ends of the court, the day had to be considered a success.

Wahl got back into the lineup. Davison broke the three-point record. UW moved into a tie for first place. And an 18-year-old freshman from Omaha displayed the ability to block out the loss of a friend, his “godbrother,” and play more than 25 minutes surrounded by supportive teammates, friends and family members.

“He was incredible,” Davison said. “All week he was incredible. I think we all handle things in different ways. You just wanted to make it known to him that we were there for him, whether it is to talk or listen or take your mind off things.

“To see him go out there and do what he loves, in the state he grew up in, in a gym he has played in so many times….it is so special.”

