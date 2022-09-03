Minnesota 23, Wisconsin 13: Gophers take the axe, leave the Badgers with 'the worst feeling you can have'

MINNEAPOLIS – The 22-point home loss to Minnesota in the 2018 regular-season finale was crushing.

The Gophers whipped UW physically, snapped a 14-game losing streak in the series and took home Paul Bunyan’s Axe home for the first time since the 2003 season.

The pain the UW players will feel in the wake of their 23-13 loss to the Gophers on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium will run deeper and last longer.

“This is the worst feeling you can have," junior linebacker Leo Chenal said. "It just pains you so much. I just looked at the axe, seeing them grab it. It was tough to see.”

UW entered the game needing a victory to clinch a share of the West Division title, secure a berth in the Big Ten title game against Michigan and take the axe back to Madison.

Paul Chryst and his players went 0 for 3 and saw their winning streak end at seven games.

The Badgers (8-4, 6-3) will have to sit home next weekend while Iowa (10-2, 7-2) and Michigan (11-1, 8-1) battle for the title in Indianapolis.

To note that the Gophers (8-4, 6-3) ruined the Badgers’ day and spoiled their regular season is an understatement.

Senior cornerback Caesar Williams gave a passionate and lengthy response when asked to summarize his emotions.

Minnesota wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell outraces Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks to score the go-ahead touchdown during the third quarter Saturday.

"The axe was the most important thing at stake today," said Williams, who disputed an interference call against him in the pivotal third quarter when the Gophers scored two touchdowns. "The axe was the only thing that mattered. Keeping the axe in Madison, because that is the tradition.

"We don’t lose to Minnesota. Big Ten championship (game) on the line or not, we don’t lose to Minnesota."

A reporter replied: Yet today, you lost.

"This is honestly the worst feeling in the world," Williams said. "All the work past players have put into even up the (series) and put us in the lead, it just feels like a disgrace to the program for us to lose the axe."

UW faced a 20-13 deficit when it took over at its 32 with 13 minutes 27 seconds left, after a punt.

The offense had been held to 175 total yards on 42 plays and just two field goals to that point. UW drove from its 32 to the Minnesota 30 but Graham Mertz threw three consecutive incompletions and Collin Larsh missed from 48 yards with 11:44 left, with the ball clanging off the crossbar.

Minnesota responded with a field-goal drive that covered 52 yards and lasted nine plays and 5:36.

Minnesota fans storm the field to touch the Paul Bunyan's Axe after the Golden Gophers victory over Wisconsin on Saturday.

"Guys are hurting," said outside linebacker Noah Burks, who tipped a pass near the line of scrimmage that resulted in Scott Nelson's 25-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter. "We all feel pain. Obviously, we weren’t able to accomplish what we wanted to do. Just disappointed all around.

"It’s our biggest game of the year. Biggest rivalry. Longest rivalry in college football. We’ve been so dominant in this game for so long, nobody wants to be on the team that loses the axe."

Minnesota entered the day with the No. 3 rushing defense in the Big Ten, allowing an average of 103.6 yards per game. Opponents had rushed for just 10 touchdowns in 11 games.

The Gophers were as good as the numbers suggested.

Braelon Allen was limited to 29 yards on 10 carries in the opening half and finished with 47 yards on 17 carries. Twelve of his first 16 carries went for 3 yards or less.

UW finished with 62 rushing yards on 22 carries and just 233 total yards.

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen is stuffed at the line during the second quarter. The freshman sensation was held to 47 yards on 17 carries.

Mertz, who had completed 71.9% of his passes (41 of 57) for an average of 200.3 yards in the previous three games, finished 21 of 38 for 171 yards, with one interception.

"We knew coming in it was a good defense," a dejected Chryst said. "We weren’t able to consistently run the ball. And we had some in the passing game but nothing consistent.

"We couldn’t finish. Two red-zone opportunities and got field goals instead of touchdowns. Against a good team that is going to make it harder."

Losing safety Collin Wilder to a targeting call just six seconds into the game didn't make life any easier.

UW went with Nelson and John Torchio but it appeared both were beaten off the line of scrimmage for pass plays of 20-plus yards by tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, who finished with three catches for 62 yards.

Minnesota tailbacks Ky Thomas and Mar'Keise Irving combined to rush for 94 yards on 30 carries, just enough to keep UW's defense honest. Thomas scored on a 2-yard run to help the Gophers take a 13-10 lead just 1:36 into the third quarter.

Quarterback Tanner Morgan, who entered the day completing 59.1% of his passes, with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions, completed 11 of 16 passes for 199 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

He was efficient and made critical throws when the Gophers needed them. His 27-yard touchdown pass to Chris Autman-Bell, on first and 20, gave the Gophers a 20-13 lead with 1:56 left in the third quarter.

"I definitely don’t think we played to our potential, what we could have done," Chenal said. "I think we left a lot of meat on the bone, as the term goes. Too many mistakes and not enough play-making. That is what it comes down to."

UW got the ball to start the second half but gave it away on third and 7 from its 21.

Mertz tried to hit Kendric Pryor near the right sideline but the ball was thrown high and to the inside. Cornerback Justin Walley out-fought Pryor for the ball for the interception at the UW 28.

Minnesota defensive back Justin Walley intercepts a pass intended for Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor during the third quarter.

A 26-yard pass play from Morgan to tight end Spann-Ford and a 2-yard run by freshman tailback Thomas allowed the Gophers to take a 13-10 lead with 13:24 left in the third.

"Certainly, a big sequence was the start of the second half," Chryst said. "The pick. We gave them a short field up 10-6 and they scored."

Mertz added: "It was a one-on-one with Kendric. I’m going to give my guy a shot. I could have (thrown it) a little bit more outside. But one-on-one I’m going to trust my guy."

UW took the ensuing kickoff and drove from its 25 to the Minnesota 9 but Allen lost 2 yards on second on second and 5 and Jake Ferguson gained just 2 yards on a catch on third down.

Larsh hit a 28-yard field goal with 6:35 left in the quarter to forge a 13-13 tie.

"It all comes down to finishing drives," Mertz said. "You can’t win with field goals."

The Gophers drove 74 yards in seven plays for the go-ahead score, the 27-yard pass from Morgan to Autman-Bell.

UW failed to score on its final four possessions. The closest the Badgers came to scoring was the missed 48-yard field-goal attempt by Larsh.

Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson intercepts pass intended for Minnesota tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford and returns it for a touchdown during the second quarter.

The Badgers came to Huntington Bank Stadium with a chance to win a share of the division title, secure a berth in the league title game and defeat Minnesota for the third consecutive season.

UW failed to achieve its goals and suffered one of the more painful defeats since Chryst took over as head coach before the 2015 season.

"We didn’t do enough to earn the victory," Chryst said. "We didn’t get it done."

