LIVE: Coverage of Week 8 of the high school football season

Week 8 of the high school football season is where area teams start their final push for league titles and CIF-SS playoff berths. After two games Thursday, tonight's games are headlined by the Ventura-Buena rivalry and a Canyon League showdown between unbeaten Moorpark and Thousand Oaks.

Follow all the minute-by-minute, quarter-by-quarter coverage right here.

Thursday's winners

St. Bonaventure gets past Simi Valley and Agoura routed Royal on Thursday night. Read about here

Buena-Ventura preview

The Buena-Ventura rivalry game is always full of emotions and high stakes.

VC beats MC

In the annual Citrus Cup on Thursday night, which features several former local high school stars, Ventura College beat Moorpark College for the 15th straight time.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: LIVE: Coverage of Week 8 of the high school football season