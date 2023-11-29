Live coverage: Tyler Kolek has 16 points - and hits milestone - as Marquette takes 52-36 lead at halftime

The Marquette men's basketball team returns to action on Tuesday after its runner-up finish in the loaded Maui Invitational in Honolulu.

The Golden Eagles (5-1) face the Southern Jaguars (1-5) at Fiserv Forum.

Tyler Kolek goes over 1,000 points in college

On a fastbreak 4 minutes and 23 seconds into the game, Tyler Kolek took a pass from Oso Ighodaro and knocked in a three-pointer from the corner.

That basket put Kolek over the 1,000-point mark for his career. The point guard is in his third season with MU after playing his freshman season at George Mason, where he scored 238 points.

Southern's hot shooting keeps it in game

The Jaguars started the game 4 for 5 from three-point range and trailed, 20-18, after Jordan Johnson knocked in a triple with just under 12 minutes left in first half.

But the Golden Eagles hit back with a 15-0 run to take control.

Kolek had 16 points as MU took a 52-36 lead at halftime.

