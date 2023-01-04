Live coverage: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors game updates at Scotiabank Arena

A day after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points to lead Milwaukee to a victory, the Bucks (24-13) are back on the court for a road game against Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors (16-21) Wednesday night.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena.

More:The top single-game scoring performances in Bucks history

Bucks injury report

Who do the Bucks play next?

Milwaukee heads back to Fiserv Forum to host the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks beat the Hornets in Charlotte on Dec. 3 in a game that didn't feature the star players for either team. Star point guard LaMelo Ball is back for the Hornets, however, and he pairs with Terry Rozier to form a high-scoring backcourt. But Charlotte is one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, decimated by injury and off-court issues.

