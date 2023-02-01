Bucks win fifth straight game 124-115 over the Hornets as Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 34

Jordan Nwora's name has been mentioned in current trade speculation for Phoenix's Jae Crowder as the NBA trade deadline approaches.

The Milwaukee Bucks won their fifth straight game Tuesday night with a 124-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets at Fiserv Forum. It is the second-longest winning streak of the season for Milwaukee after beginning the year 9-0. At 34-17 the Bucks are in second place behind Boston in the Eastern Conference.

“I think we did a good job," Giannis Antetokounmpo said afterward. "Obviously it’s a tough team. They keep running, shooting open threes, they have great ball handlers, great players that can create off the dribble for themselves and the team. Guys that can shoot the ball. They all go for the rebound. They play hard. So they’re a really good team.

"Their record doesn’t give them justice. They’re a really good team. Or maybe they just play well against us, I don’t know. We knew that we had to come in today and play hard, play our game, play fast, play random, play together, create open threes, crash the board and most important the other way we gotta defend and we gotta rebound the ball because they’re all crashing too.”

Charlotte had won two straight and four of its last six coming in but fell to 15-37 overall in the loss.

Bucks get some revenge on Hornets

The Bucks might have hit the low point of their season the last time the Hornets visited Milwaukee back on Jan. 6 in a 138-109 loss that left head coach Mike Budenholzer exasperated afterward, wondering why his team couldn’t muster enough competitive fire in the game.

Charlotte scored 51 points in the first quarter and hit 20 three-pointers for the game, season-best totals for an opponent.

Milwaukee went 8-3 after that game and its offense has blossomed over the last week – but you knew the Bucks were going to have something for the Hornets on Tuesday when, unprompted, Giannis Antetokounmpo looked ahead to the matchup after he dropped 50 on New Orleans on Sunday.

“They’re coming back to Milwaukee so we gotta be ready,” he said.

Joe Ingles said that if anyone else on the team had forgotten about the drubbing at the hands of the Hornets, they got a reminder Monday in a film session.

BOX SCORE: Bucks 125, Hornets 114

“Yeah, we remember,” he said. “A young team, they play free, they play fast and they want to shoot the ball and we kind of let them do all of that in that first quarter. They had 50-something in that first quarter and obviously we know when we play well and we dictate the game and it’s on our terms, we are a really good team.”

Wesley Matthews ticked off the hustle plays, offensive rebounds and made threes by the Hornets that night.

“You still remember that,” he said. “We still have some building to do. (New Orleans) was a great win. Our offense is starting to come along but we gave up 44 in the third quarter. So, to be the team we want to be, to beat the teams that we need to beat to get to where we need to get to, we can’t have 51 -point first quarter, 44-point third quarter Hell, we can’t have 30 -point quarters but every once in a blue moon.”

Hornets head coach Steve Clifford didn’t think a championship-caliber team would specifically circle a game on their schedule but admitted that Antetokounmpo’s a prideful player – and the Bucks’ star did only score nine points in 22 minutes.

After the game, Jrue Holiday agreed with Clifford in that he didn't carry anything extra into this one, but the Bucks did tighten up their defense from the outset against the Hornets.

Charlotte scored 27 first quarter points, but did put up 37 in the second quarter to finish with 64 points at the half. Milwaukee limited guard Terry Rozier (0 for 6) while making LaMelo Ball work (5 for 13) for his 14 points but Gordon Hayward and Jalen McDaniels combined for 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including 4 for 6 from behind the three-point line.

Antetokounmpo scored 14 first half points on 7-of-11 shooting, followed by Jrue Holiday’s 11 points on 5-of-13 shooting.

But the Hornets kept pace with the Bucks at the break (tied at 64) and had an 85-81 lead late in the third quarter before Khris Middleton took it over Milwaukee. He scored nine straight points and 11 overall in the frame to help the Bucks take a 97-90 lead into the fourth.

Then, Antetokounmpo and Jevon Carter put the hammer down to open the fourth. Antetokounmpo scored seven and Carter added five – including a 31-foot pull-up three-pointer in transition – to put Milwaukee up 109-94.

They needed all of that advantage, as the Hornets closed to within five late in the game.

Antetokounmpo scored 15 of his game-high 34 in the final quarter, giving him four straight games of 30 points or more.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo, the captain, just took over,” Holiday said. “I think that happened when he woke up,

“Hopping on his shoulders and kind of being able to support him and him just being able to carry our team.”

Since returning from an 11-day break due to left knee soreness, the Bucks’ all-star has averaged 37.4 points per game in his five games back. He also pulled down 17 rebounds.

Ball finished with a triple-double to lead the Hornets 27 points on 10-of-26 shooting to go with 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Giannis takes scary fall late in game

With about 23 seconds left in the game and the Bucks up comfortably, 124-113, Rozier found an open lane to the basket. Antetokounmpo tried to block the shot from behind – it was called a goaltend – and he tumbled out of bounds under the basket.

Matthews was there to help him up right away but Antetokounmpo looked to be in some discomfort as the clock ran out, and he flexed his right leg as players gathered from each team for a group huddle after time expired. After the game Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said he was told everyone was fine, and when asked if he would prefer Antetokounmpo not falling out of bounds in the final seconds on such a play Budenholzer said “In a perfect world that would probably be, but that’s part of what makes him great.”

In the locker room post game, Antetokounmpo said "I'm feeling great."

As for the play itself he added, "I’m just trying to make a play. Sometimes you’re going to fall. Get up and keep on moving forward and go the other way. Now, maybe you can be smarter and try not to jump in the final seconds of the game because it doesn’t really make a difference. I feel like there was a couple moments I didn’t contest a couple shots so my main focus was to try to contest everything that was coming to our basket, so time and score did not really matter to me. I was just trying to contest shots and make a play.”

Antetokounmpo has been listed as probable with right knee soreness the last three days.

Giannis looked to be favoring his right knee after going up for the block in the final seconds of the game. Here's the play: #Bucks pic.twitter.com/R6cqAQGZnK — Karley Marotta (@Karley_Marotta) February 1, 2023

Connaughton, Matthews stepping up for Bobby Portis

The loss of Bobby Portis to a sprained right medial collateral ligament (MCL) on Jan. 23 was a blow to the Bucks, as he not only was the primary relief for Brook Lopez and Antetokounmpo but he had made a Sixth Man of the Year case with 29 double-doubles.

And with Serge Ibaka away from the team while they work on trade, the Bucks have gone small with Pat Connaughton and Matthews essentially playing “power forward.” Connaughton had 12 rebounds vs. Denver on Jan. 25 and has averaged 8.7 boards in the three games since Portis’ injury.

“Obviously no one can replace Bobby – he’s irreplaceable,” Lopez said. “So we just have other guys stepping up, filling the void in ways only they can. So, you get a lot of big man Wes, ‘PC’ used to playing the five, a lot of other guys kind of doing it by committee. They’ve been doing a great job so far. It’s difficult playing at a high level in the NBA at any position, and to see them play two through five essentially like that, it’s pretty impressive.”

Matthews’ minutes have shot up and he’s pulled down 5.3 boards over the last three – including 9 vs. New Orleans on Jan. 29. He said he’s gotten some communication from head coach Mike Budenholzer in terms of being ready to have a larger role, but

“I don’t know if ‘big guard’ is the right term – I don’t know if he’s necessarily a guard anymore,” Khris Middleton said. “But he’s playing well. He’s playing a new position for him I think he really hasn’t seen as much and he’s excelled in it, which helps us especially with Bobby down.”

Matthews continued his strong play on Tuesday and had nine points and two offensive rebounds in 11 minutes off the bench in the first half to help keep the Bucks even with the Hornets. Matthews then closed the game with a clutch defensive rebounds and two free throws to put the Bucks up 120-113 in the final minute.

Brook blocking the Hornets

In the Jan. 6 loss, Lopez didn’t have a block in 19 minutes of action – which could have been due in large part to the Hornets’ success from the three-point line. But in the Bucks’ victory in Charlotte on Dec. 3, Lopez had six blocks.

“Frankly, we don’t have the versatility to play a range-shooting five (man), which is where his effectiveness would be challenged more,” Clifford said. “So, against us, he’s allowed to – watch him tonight – he’s going to stand under the basket no matter where the ball is.”

As predicted, Lopez did a lot of that and swatted three Hornets shots in the first quarter and another in the second. He finished the game with five blocks, which was the eighth time he’s had at least that many this season (he blocked a season-high six shots four times). It also gave him 586 blocks in his 282-game Bucks career, tying him with Ervin Johnson (461 games) for No. 6 in franchise history.

Five numbers

6 Points the Hornets scored in the final 25 seconds of the second quarter. Mason Plumlee collected consecutive offensive rebounds off his own misses with 25.1 seconds left and then after Ball blocked Lopez, Jalen McDaniels raced down the court to hit a three-pointer with 1.8 seconds left. Lopez was hit with a technical foul then for complaining about a non-call, leading to a Ball free throw. Instead of being up going into the half, the 6-0 run helped the Hornets make it 64-64 at the break.

11 Points by Khris Middleton in the final 3:16 of the third quarter, helping the Bucks flip a 85-81 deficit into a 97-90 lead after three quarters. Middleton finished with 18 points on 4-of-10 shooting and a 8-for-8 mark from the free throw line. It was his highest scoring game of the season since scoring a season-high 20 vs. Golden State on Dec. 13.

“Right now I’m just trying to be aggressive as fast as I can," he said. "I know it sounds simple or whatever but that’s just the mindset that I’m trying to come up with, especially in my limited minutes, but hopefully as my minutes keep going I keep the mindset. It’s been working. Trying to be aggressive, trying to get to my spots and if my shot’s not there I’m trying to make the right play, make the simple play, not do too much.”

13 Career-high rebounds for Bucks guard Jrue Holiday. He tied his previous career high (12) early in the third quarter. Tuesday was Holiday’s 12th double-double of the season but his first with points and rebounds. The previous 11 were from points and assists.

21-5 Bucks record at home, best in the Eastern Conference.

47 Place on the all-time assists list for Jrue Holiday, who passed Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with his second assist of the night.

Play of the game is Brook Lopez's left-handed block

Bucks center Brook Lopez has been one of the league leaders in blocked shots all season, but he pulled off an impressive one – even by his standards – on Hornets forward P.J. Washington late in the first half. Washington was closing quickly to the rim past Antetokounmpo with Lopez crashing down the middle of the lane. Washington tried to outmaneuver the Bucks' bigs by going under the rim but Lopez was able to reach out with his left hand and swat the shot.

Incredible — yet routine — block by Brook Lopez pic.twitter.com/eyATGwzM3Q — NoTechBen (@NoTechBen) February 1, 2023

Video of the game is Wesley Matthews' buzzer beater

The Bucks started the game 2 for 13 from behind the three-point line, but Middleton knocked down a triple with 18 seconds left and then pushed the ball up to Matthews as time was winding down in the first quarter. Matthews sized up his shot and knocked down a buzzer-beater, much to the delight of his teammates seated right behind him. The Bucks used the back-to-back threes to take a 34-29 lead after one.

At the buzzer!

🏹🏹🏹 pic.twitter.com/9S4mo7N05H — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) February 1, 2023

Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference player of the week

Antetokounmpo backed up Holiday’s player of the week with his own for the week of Jan. 23-29 when he averaged 38.3 points and 12.8 rebounds over four games. He scored 41 vs. Indiana on Jan. 27 and followed it up with a 50-point game vs. New Orleans on Sunday.

Bucks injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness), probable

MarJon Beauchamp (right patella tendinitis), probable

Bobby Portis (right MCL sprain), out

Serge Ibaka (not with team), out

Who do the Bucks play next?

The Bucks have a late tip-off on Thursday night in hosting the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. at Fiserv Forum. Los Angeles is led by stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but it is never really clear when or how much they play. That said, the Clippers are a deep team that head coach Ty Lue has in solid playoff positioning in the Western Conference.

