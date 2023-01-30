Giannis Antetokounmpo dazzles again as he scores 50 points in Bucks' victory over Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans were one of the league’s best stories through the end of the 2022 calendar year with a 23-12 record and one of the top spots in the Western Conference. But 2023 has been unlucky as they have been hit by injury and have gone 3-12 since, including seven straight losses heading into Sunday’s game at Fiserv Forum.

Milwaukee offered little reprieve as the Bucks beat the Pelicans, 135-110, to win their fourth straight game and won for the sixth time in their last seven. The Bucks improved to 33-17 while the Pelicans dropped to 26-25.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 50 points in Bucks win

For the fourth time this season Antetokounmpo scored 40 points in back-to-back games, following up his 41-point effort in Indiana on Friday with a 50-piece against the Pelicans.

His previous pairs of 40-point or more efforts were:

Oct. 22 vs. Houston: 44

Oct. 26 vs. Brooklyn: 43

Dec. 19 at New Orleans: 42

Dec. 21 at Cleveland: 45

Dec. 28 at Chicago: 45

Dec. 30 vs. Minnesota 43

Jan. 3 vs. Washington 55

It was the 10th time he scored at least 40 in a game this season and second time he scored at least 50.

Antetokounmpo was aggressive and dominant from the very start of the game, making his first three shots for seven points as the Bucks raced out to a 12-2 lead. He made his first five shots and scored 18 in the first quarter on 8 of 9 shooting.

"I was just trying to be aggressive, tried to get downhill, tried to get to my spots, tried to work on myself, tried to get back in rhythm, just make plays," Antetokounmpo said of his start. "This is my third game back, fourth game, since I took those four, five games that I was out for my knee soreness but just tried to get back in rhythm as I said. I tried to make plays and sometimes it just works out in your favor and that's one of those times it worked out in my favor."

BOX SCORE: Bucks 135, Pelicans 110

He continued his assault with 27 points at the half, but it appeared he might slow down with a six-point third quarter. If anything, he merely eased off the gas for the frame, as he dropped 15 points in the fourth quarter on 4 of 5 shooting.

"Just everything he did, his aggressiveness, obviously a couple threes, especially late, but he's shooting it well," Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said. "It feels like a few more catch-and-shoots is something that if we can generate a few of those for him and build the confidence for him in that area and just keep getting to the free throw line, keep working on that, are areas where he's improving."

His last two buckets were three-pointers, and the final one was memorable as he pushed Herb Jones out of the way and then walked into a 29-foot three-pointer.

Antetokounmpo admitted he knew he had 47 points going into that last shot.

"Yeah, I'm not gonna lie," he said. "I made the first three and I knew if I'm able to get the rebound I'm just going to shoot it. As I said it doesn't always work out in your favor but tonight it did. I didn't hesitate at all, I was able to get my legs under my shot, stayed there and just watched the ball go in.

"It's one of those moments you can never take for granted because you never know if you're going to have that moment again."

But for Khris Middleton, he couldn't let Antetokounmpo off the hook for passing up a chance at another three-point attempt before exiting.

“The only thing, the downfall for tonight is he’s gotta come and shoot that last three coming off the screen and go for 53," Middleton quipped.

"The guy had a hell of a night, made it look easy all night long, he’s playing efficient, he’s playing dominant, he’s playing unstoppable, he’s playing like an MVP again. We need that from him every night and he knows that.”

He made 20 of his 26 shots in 30 minutes, including a 3 for 4 mark from behind the three-point line. He was 7 for 12 from the free throw line. He also pulled down 13 rebounds and had four assists. He scored 30 points in the paint, which according to ESPN Stats & Information was the 10th time in his career he's done that, joining Shaquille O'Neal to do so (in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97).

It was his fifth career 50-point regular-season game.

Bucks slow down Jonas

Jonas Valančiūnas had a season-best night vs. the Bucks the last time the two teams met on Dec. 19 in New Orleans, making 7 of 10 three-pointers (and 14 for 24 overall) for 37 points. He also had 18 points and five assists in the Bucks’ win.

Without Zion Williamson and C.J. McCollum to draw attention, the Bucks didn’t let the Pelicans big man get loose offensively Sunday as he started just 2 for 7 for four points in the early part of the first quarter. And then he went to the bench with just over 4 minutes left to go in the first half with three fouls.

He had nine points on 4 for 12 shooting in the opening half when the Bucks essentially put the Pelicans away.

“Just making shots tough for him,” Bucks center Brook Lopez said. “He’s very good at putting the ball in the basket. Very skilled offensively, so making him work offensively to get tough twos. And then making him work defensively as well so he’s not just doing it on one side of the ball.”

Valančiūnas finished with 16 points on 7 of 16 shooting, and he was just 0 for 2 from behind the three-point line. He also only had three rebounds.

“They’re significantly different,” Budenholzer said of the Pelicans without all-stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram and point guard C.J. McCollum. “It’s part of an NBA season. It’s unfortunate that they were missing a few guys tonight. I think the effort to maybe limit Valančiūnas was good and certainly aware of how well he played against just the first time but it’s probably a little bit of a product too of they were missing a few of their guys.”

Bucks continue offensive onslaught

Since a lackluster 95-point effort in Miami on Jan. 14, the Bucks have averaged 128.1 points per game. Five of their top six scoring games have come in that span as well, and they’ve scored at least 130 points on five occasions after doing it just once in their previous 43 games.

"I think we've got to be good on both ends," Budenholzer said of the recent offensive explosion. "And certainly we talk and stress defense and hang our hat there and want it to be there every night. I think the ball movement, the unselfishness has stood out and the shot-making. We start making threes and then Giannis is in attack mode and that's when we're at our best.

"Hopefully we spread the floor and have good spacing and good shooting and Giannis and Jrue (Holiday) in attack mode. Having Khris (Middleton) back I think has helped our offense. Because we know we've gotta be good at both it's encouraging to see the offense."

They shot 66.7% in the first quarter in scoring 37 points and had 62 at the break before putting up a season-high third quarter total with 44 (they also gave up 44).

"Besides that (third quarter) I think overall the defense was better but a 44-point quarter, that's hard to imagine."

Antetokounmpo noted the offensive energy was high in Detroit (150 points) and Grayson Allen repeated that in Indiana (141), and the Bucks guard added on Sunday morning that it comes from ball movement and shots going in. He said once that happens, it tends to lead to more crisp sharing of the ball – and then more shots falling.

“We’ve been turning on the faucet – putting the ball in the basket,” Lopez said of the recent scoring output. “I guess that makes sense. That’s logical. I hope you guys understand that. You guys can ask coach ‘Bud’ (on the faucet).”

The Bucks’ three-point shooting was a bit up-and-down against the Pelicans, but they still made 39.5% (17 for 43) on their way to shooting 55.2% overall.

Antetokounmpo led the way, but Jrue Holiday (17), Lopez (15) also reached double figures while 10 total Bucks scored.

5 numbers

7 First quarter points for Khris Middleton in just four minutes, as Middleton went 3 for 4 from the field. His minutes were extended for the first time since he returned on Jan. 23 vs. Detroit, playing 17 for the game. It was the most action he’d seen since playing 22 on Dec. 15 in Memphis. Middleton finished with nine points on 4 of 9 shooting to go with four assists and three rebounds.

“I guess you could say baby steps with the extra three minutes tonight but just taking it game by game, trying to be better, trying to play as hard as I can so hopefully we keep going,” Middleton said.

11 Straight games for Pat Connaughton with at least two made three-pointers. He hit back-to-back triples in the third quarter that put the Bucks up 70-50.

18 The lead by the Bucks over the Pelicans in the first quarter at 37-19. It is also the number of points scored by Antetokounmpo in just eight minutes, as he made eight of his nine shots. The Bucks would lead by as many as 23 and the Pelicans would cut it to as few as seven but the first quarter margin proved to be everything Milwaukee needed to set up a victory.

“The focus, the execution, the aggressiveness both ends,” Budenholzer said of what he liked about the start. “I feel like a handful of the games recently, not all of them, the guys have come out and had a good first quarter. We’ve gotten some separation and we’ll take that and try and maintain it for 48 minutes. I loved the way we started.”

20-5 Bucks record at Fiserv Forum, making them the fourth team overall (Denver, Memphis) and the second in the Eastern Conference (Cleveland) to reach 20 victories at home.

69 Rank all-time for Antetokounmpo on the free throw attempts list, passing Hall of Famer George Gervin.

Play of the game is Khris Middleton's monster dunk

Khris Middleton must be feeling better as he not only threw down his first dunk of the season late in the quarter against the Pelicans, but he went off two feet and with authority to put the Bucks up 35-19. It was the exclamation point on a 7-point quarter in which he played just four minutes.

“In a game it’s been awhile,” Middleton said of his dunk. “Definitely feeling good. Been working a lot. Saw lane where I wanted to take advantage of it and lucky enough to get a dunk out of it. I’ll take it.”

Video of the game is Giannis' lob to Brook Lopez

The Bucks got out to a hot offensive start Sunday night against the Pelicans, Antetokounmpo finding Brook Lopez at the rim for a lob and a strong finish put a punctuation on a 12-2 opening few minutes at Fiserv Forum.

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram out for Pelicans

The Pelicans were short-handed after losing in Washington on Saturday night, with all-star Brandon Ingram held out against the Bucks after he played two games following a 61-day absence due to a toe injury. All-star starter Zion Williamson missed his 14th straight game with a right hamstring strain.

Point guard C.J. McCollum (21.3 points, 5.8 assists) was out with a right thumb sprain. New Orleans was also without Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain).

Bucks injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness), probable

MarJon Beauchamp (right patella tendinitis), probable

Bobby Portis (right MCL sprain), out

Serge Ibaka (not with team), out

Who do the Bucks play next?

The Bucks will play the second of a four-game homestand at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Charlotte at Fiserv Forum. The Hornets are one of the worst teams in the league but have a couple of dynamic guards in LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. Gordon Hayward has returned and Miles Plumlee has become a sensation after deciding to take jumpshots left-handed.

