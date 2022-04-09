Round 3 leaderboard:

Live coverage: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field

Brandon Woodruff is starting for the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday against the Chicago Cubs.
The Milwaukee Brewers hope to bounce back from a season-opening loss to the Chicago Cubs as the series continues today.

Milwaukee Brewers lineup vs. Cubs

Andrew McCutchen, DH

Willy Adames, SS

Christian Yelich, LF

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Keston Hiura, 1B

Tyrone Taylor, CF

Kolten Wong, 2B

Mike Brosseau, 3B

Victor Caratini, C

---

Brandon Woodruff, P

Follow live updates below from our reporters at Wrigley Field.

A Twitter List by journalsentinel

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Lineup, game score, updates

