San Francisco Giants 4, Milwaukee Brewers 2: Late homers against bullpen waste stellar Burnes outing

Luis González and Joc Pederson each hit two-run homers for the San Francisco Giants against Milwaukee's bullpen late, helping their team ruin a stellar Corbin Burnes start in a 4-2 win over the Brewers on Monday.

For González, it was his first big-league home run. The blast to right in the top of the ninth broke a 2-2 tie and came with two outs against reliever Jake Cousins, who had retired the first two men he faced before walking Wilmer Flores in advance of González (23 career plate appearances entering the game).

For a while, it appeared the Brewers might win back-to-back 1-0 games for the first time in franchise history, but that evaporated in the eighth against reliever Trevor Gott.

Box score: Giants 4, Brewers 2

More: Why are the Milwaukee Brewers hosting a one-game homestand between road series?

More: With 13 strikeouts Sunday night, Eric Lauer showed a national audience just how good he's been for the Brewers

Gott also retired the first two men he faced. But Curt Casali squared up a double toward the left-field corner, and Joc Pederson boomed a two-run home run out to center field to spot the Giants their first lead, 2-1.

Willy Adames smoked a no-doubt home run off reliever Jake McGee with two outs in the eighth to tie the score at 2-2 and re-energize the 21,186 fans in attendance, but it was a short-lived celebration.

Burnes allowed just two hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings, with his second straight double-digit strikeout performance (11 total).

Corbin wants to add a Gold Glove to his trophy case. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/ojkwRQcWsK — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) April 25, 2022

Before the Adames home run, only one of Milwaukee's four hits — a single by Mike Brosseau in the fifth — made it to the outfield without first touching a Giants infielder's glove

Story continues

Subscribe to our Milwaukee Brewers newsletter for updates on the team.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Giants 4, Brewers 2: Bullpen can't hold tenuous lead