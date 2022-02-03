Marquette 83, Villanova 73: Golden Eagles sweep season series against team picked to finish first in Big East

The Marquette men's basketball team served notice to the traditional power of the Big East.

The Golden Eagles are really good and a threat to the throne under new head coach Shaka Smart.

The Golden Eagles handled Villanova, 83-73, on Wednesday night at a raucous Fiserv Forum, to finish off a sweep of the team that has lorded over the conference since it reformed in 2013.

MU (16-7, 8-4 Big East) became the first league team to win both regular-season games against Villanova (16-6, 9-3) since Butler in the 2016-17 season.

It's easy to say that nobody saw this coming from a Golden Eagles team that was picked to finish ninth in the 11-team conference. Villanova, which has won or shared the regular-season crown in seven of the last eight years under coach Jay Wright, was the overwhelming choice to dominate the Big East.

But MU graduate transfer guard Darryl Morsell knew his team had the potential to shock the college basketball world. He said as much in October when those preseason prognostications were announced.

Turns out he was a soothsayer. MU has won eight of its last nine games and is ranked No. 24 in the USA Today Ferris Mowers coaches and Associated Press polls. The Golden Eagles sit third in the conference standings.

"I done been around," Morsell said. "I done played in the Big Ten for four years (at Maryland). I done been on championship teams. I kind of seen it early when I got here this summer, that this team could be special.

"And then we approached the game the right way. We locked in playing for each other. Then we just got the crowd behind us. Playing together as a team, I feel like we're just as good as any team in the country. So I knew it. I tried to warn people. I tried to tell people. Because I done been around, so I know what it looks like. We confident now and we're just trying to keep this train rolling."

Morsell was a big reason why MU won two games over Villanova, which is ranked 12th in both polls, for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

After the Wildcats closed a 14-point halftime deficit to 56-53 with just under 10 minutes remaining, Morsell dropped in four straight tough buckets and made a couple highlight defensive plays during that stretch.

"I just try to have a feel for the game," Morsell said. "First half, I feel like I played terrible. Like I missed some shots, I let it affect other parts of my game. Like I always say, my teammates always give me confidence."

Morsell's block of Justin Moore's shot turned into a three-pointer by MU's Justin Lewis for a 70-57 advantage that cranked the noise in Fiserv Forum to ear-splitting levels with five minutes left. Lewis finished with 19 points and nine rebounds. Morsell added 15 points.

"He just kept looking over and saying 'I got it,' " Smart said. "I think these guys know me as someone that's very demanding and can be not necessarily accepting of where we are and always wanting more.

"And Darryl is like 'I got this. I got this taken care of.' And he went and made those plays. It's just a huge confidence-builder for our team."

MU was ready for Villanova after seeing its seven-game winning streak ended at Providence on Sunday.

The Golden Eagles turned up their full-court defensive pressure, forcing four turnovers in the first four minutes.

"That's what you have to do when you're at home," Smart said. "It was important for us. I told the guys the last few days that winning in Philadelphia doesn't mean we're going to win here. It doesn't work that way. You got to be the better team tonight in order to win. And that starts on defense for us."

The Wildcats, normally one of the most unflappable teams in the nation, were rattled. They came into the game averaging 9.4 turnovers per game and had eight in the first half. Villanova finished with 11.

"I saw our guys tentative," Wright said. "Not being aggressive to go at them. I think (Olivier-Maxence) Prosper is great at the top of that press. You give them credit for that."

MU guard Tyler Kolek tied a season high with 18 points. He scored nine points during an 11-0 run in the first half.

"As a team we just constantly try to give each other confidence," Morsell said. "Today, Coach Smart and Tyler were about to fight each other. When Coach Smart is yelling at him to shoot the ball, Tyler is like 'I got you.' We just constantly want to see each other do well."

Smart is OK with that kind of conflict.

"When you have players that have a genuine love and appreciation for one another," Smart said. "And understand that we as a coaching staff feel that way about them, then you can confront them at the highest level with accountability.

"Even then, it's an imperfect game and a subjective game in a lot of ways. I think the guy should shoot every time he's open. He came back at me like 'Leave me alone, I know when to shoot.' So we had a little back and forth. I love it. Because it gets his juices going. As long as confrontation ends up in people coming closer together around winning, then it's good. If it makes people splinter apart and get further away from each other, then it's bad."

The new MU coach has been pushing all the right buttons. That has earned high praise from the standard bearer of Big East excellence.

"It's really impressive," Wright said. "It's impressive for any team to do this, but there's a lot of new guys and a new coaching staff. It's really impressive to see that put together so quickly. I think Shaka and his staff deserve a lot of credit.

"They're not just talented, they're a good team. They execute. They play well together. It's very impressive."

