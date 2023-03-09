Marquette survives against St. John's in overtime to reach the Big East basketball tournament semifinals

NEW YORK – Survive and advance.

The Marquette men's basketball team learned that tritest of March cliches by holding on for a 72-70 victory in overtime over St. John's on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament at Madison Square Garden.

The top-seeded and sixth-ranked Golden Eagles (26-6) bounced back from an ugly first half to hold off the eighth-seeded Red Storm (18-15) and will play in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The opening minute-plus couldn’t have gone much better for MU, with two layups from Olivier-Maxence Prosper and a steal and bucket from Stevie Mitchell giving the Golden Eagles a 6-0 lead.

Prosper added two more fast-break dunks to give MU a 16-11 advantage. But on the second he was called for a technical foul after hanging on the rim and letting loose with a loud scream.

That loomed large when Prosper was called for a foul with 11:57 remaining in the first half, giving him two personals.

The Red Storm took advantage by ripping of a 16-0 run to take a 27-16 lead. Oso Ighodaro finally ended an almost 10-minute scoring drought for MU.

St. John’s took its biggest lead at 34-20 on a second-chance layup by David Jones.

MU got back to within 36-26 at the break.

Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper goes to the basket past St. John's guard AJ Storr in the first half of their Big East Conference quarterfinal Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Prosper scored 16 points.

The Golden Eagles had one of the nation’s best offenses in the country throughout the season but looked out of sorts in the opening 20 minutes.

MU had nine turnovers and shot just 4 for 19 (21.1%) on three-pointers. The Golden Eagles defense also had trouble securing rebounds, a season-long issue. The Red Storm pulled down 10 offensive boards in the first half and scored nine second-chance points.

The Red Storm’s strong run in the first half brought out the enthusiasm from the home fans. St. John’s plays a handful of its regular-season games at Madison Square Garden.

MU opened the second half like a different team. Tyler Kolek drew two fouls and the Golden Eagles held the St. John’s scoreless until Joel Soriano hit two free throws at the 15:47 mark.

MU’s Chase Ross immediately nailed a three-pointer to tie the game at 38-38 and then Prosper gave MU the lead with a fast-break dunk after a steal by Mitchell.

Soriano responded with back-to-back three-point plays to give St John’s a 44-40 lead. Posh Alexander sank a three-pointer to make it a 9-0 run before Kolek hit a floater in the paint.

Marquette guard Tyler Kolek drives past St. John's guard Dylan Addae-Wusu in a Big East semifinal Thursday. Kohlek finsihed with 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

MU rallied to draw even at 47-47 after Kam Jones drained a three-pointer and Kolek dropped in a layup. Kolek then gave MU the lead by draining a step-back three-pointer with 7:18 remaining.

Prosper's three-pointer gave MU some breathing room at 53-49 with just under five minutes remaining.

But St. John's rallied to take the lead again at 54-53 with 2:55 left.

The teams jockeyed back and worth with the lead, then Jones drained a three with 25 seconds left for a 64-60 lead. But A.J. Storr was fouled on a three-point attempt and made all three free throws. St. John's stole the inbounds pass, but Prosper stole it right back. He was fouled but made only one of two free throws with 12 seconds left, opening the door for Addae-Wusu to make a layup in the waning seconds to send the game into overtime.

Neither team could gain separation in overtime, with Kolek hitting two free throws with 15 seconds left to give MU a 72-70 lead. This time, Alexander's three-pointer missed and MU survived.

Kolek had 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Prosper added 16

St. John's missed a three-pointer, but the ball bounced out of bounds to give the ball back to the Red Storm.

MU has never advanced past the semifinals of the Big East tournament since it joined the league in 2005. The Golden Eagles are 13-16 in the Big East tournament.

The only time the Golden Eagles have won a conference tournament was 1997 in Conference USA when Marquette won four games in four days.

Marquette's Stevie Mitchell goes up for a shot over St. John's guard Posh Alexander in the first half.

