Live coverage: Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss first game, Bucks vs. Thunder at Fiserv Forum

The Milwaukee Bucks look to extend their franchise record wins streak as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at Fiserv Forum. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Get live updates here.

Giannis Antetokounmpo misses game vs. Thunder with left knee soreness

A night after posting his 30th career triple-double in Minnesota while playing through left knee soreness, Giannis Antetokounmpo was downgraded to questionable to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday afternoon. He did not warm up like usual, and Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer ruled him out prior to the game.

